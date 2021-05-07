Misconfigurations are Mistakes: Eliminate the Biggest Vulnerability in Cloud Services

The cloud is an environment full of potential, providing easy access to technologies that weren’t available a decade ago.

You can now launch the equivalent of an entire data center with a single command. Scaling to meet the demands of millions of customers can be entirely automated. Advanced machine learning analysis is as simple as one API call.

This has allowed teams to speed up innovation and focus almost exclusively on delivering business value.

At the same time, security is a constant, critical issue, and consumers of cloud services must understand the shared responsibility model where their setup, configuration and use of the cloud is an equally important element of their overall security posture.

Few Breaches Originate with Service Providers Themselves

Moving into the age of the cloud, the assumption was that alongside its increased potential, security challenges would grow as well. But where the industry thought that teams would be struggling with zero-days, vulnerability chains, and shadow IT, it turns out those issues are not the top concerns.

The top security challenge for builders in the cloud is very straightforward — mistakes, in the form of service misconfigurations.

People also assumed that cloud service providers themselves would pose the biggest risk, but the data doesn’t support this at all. Although each of the big four cloud service providers — Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — have had to deal with many security vulnerabilities over the past five years, they have only experienced two actual security breaches combined.