Security in the Cloud: Where Your Responsibility Begins and the Cloud Provider's Ends

Cloud computing has revolutionized the IT world, making it easier for companies to deploy infrastructure and applications and deliver their services. The idea of not having to spend millions of dollars on equipment and facilities to host an on-premises data center is a very attractive prospect.

Besides, resources in the cloud must be safer…right?

Wrong. I often hear this myth from customers, but the truth of the matter is, without common sense security practices, proper configuration, and the right skillsets administering the cloud presence, cloud services are just as vulnerable, if not more so.

The Shared Responsibility Model

The reason for this is the shared responsibility model of cloud services, where the responsibility for security is divided between the customer and the provider. Customers often overlook this, and poor assumptions are made about the security of their cloud-based resources.

The cloud service provider is responsible for the virtual and physical security of the cloud infrastructure. The customer is responsible for their own data, the security of their workloads, and any internal networks within their virtual private cloud.

Another important aspect is access control. This is really no different than it has been in the past, except the physical security of the data center is handled by the provider. The customer is still responsible for locking down access to its own resources and data.

What does this mean for cloud customers in a practical sense? Let’s take a look at some common security issues that can arise in the cloud.

Misconfigured Amazon S3 Buckets

Amazon S3 is a truly great service from Amazon Web Services. It allows customers to store data, host static sites and create storage for applications among other things.

At the same time, misconfigurations in S3 buckets can make them a prime target for malicious actors.

One such instance occurred in 2017 when Booz Allen Hamilton, a defense contractor for the United States, was pillaged of battlefield imagery as well as administrator credentials to sensitive systems. In another 2017 incident, the records of 198 million American voters were exposed. Chances are, yours were included.