Assess and Secure Your Linux Footprint – Now!

As the popularity of Linux continues to increase, so does its attack surface. For organizations, this brings to light a pressing question: Who is responsible for the security of all the Linux instances running your cloud environment?

The vast majority of cloud environments are built using Linux as their foundation, and most of the major cloud providers have founded their services on Linux. The public cloud is migrating to become an open-source operating environment, and Linux is proving to be the dominating force.

Linux's strength originates in its open-source design and network of supporters. The value of Linux is that it’s the most available and reliable solution for critical workloads in data centers and cloud computing environments.

Linux is modular and scalable and can therefore support many use cases. Its ubiquity in use is a natural consequence of its development process. Decades of community development on Linux has resulted in a platform that is stable and configurable enough for everyone. It’s also resulted in many variants, and a single enterprise could have multiple ‘flavors’, including Ubuntu, Redhat, Amazon and others.

All of this begs the question: Who at your organization specializes in Linux? And as mentioned earlier, who is responsible for the security of all the Linux instances running your cloud environment?

Unfortunately, many organizations do not have a good answer for this. I reviewed job postings at the top 10 publicly known enterprise cloud adopters in early August 2021. Only a few of them had Linux admins listed on their job boards.