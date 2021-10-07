Hybrid Cloud Systems Management: Four Processes to Prioritize

The appeal of cloud computing is financial: rather than buying infrastructure, you rent it. The problem with this ‘financial solution’ is that it distracts the cloud user from the systems management responsibilities that remain after moving applications out of the enterprise.

IT Operations performs many tasks to keep things running smoothly in the data center, whether it is local, remote, virtual, or cloud-based. The IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) defines roles and responsibilities by focusing on critical processes within infrastructure and operations. In order to effectively manage their hybrid environment and get the most out of their investment in the cloud, here are four critical processes that organizations should prioritize:

1: Performance Management and Capacity Planning

Performance management has a long history in computing. Early machines were constrained in every dimension – processing power, addressable memory, I/O speed, storage space, and cooling capacity (due to electricity consumption).

Although the cloud has significantly increased available resources, the organization’s services and applications still require monitoring to sustain acceptable levels of performance. In the cloud, applications can use far more resources than they need – but that elasticity is not free. Performance management tracks real-time resource use to alert the business to wasteful design or faulty implementation.

Having sufficient utilization data also informs capacity planning, which seeks to project future consumption and guide future spending. The value of this function in the cloud is similar to the days when companies dealt primarily with physical infrastructure. The cost of capacity planning (training, tools, and monitoring) is offset by the savings in future technology acquisitions.

In the case of physical infrastructure, an error in overestimating capacity requirements is small compared to the financial penalty for underestimating and finding that the company must initiate a new buying cycle for brand new gear. The same rule applies to cloud. Be wary of ‘too good to be true’ deals on capacity that cover multi-year acquisitions. Getting more than you need up front may save you from expensive elasticity later.

2: Change Management

Organizations need to know what programs and services are in development at any point in time. Well-managed IT organizations have effective processes to introduce new functionality and fixes into their production environment. However, the business’ need to do this faster does not mean abandoning controls.