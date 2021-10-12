How to Achieve Cloud Operational Excellence

In the mid-1990s, Gartner acquired an IT metrics firm called Real Decisions. They offered benchmarking services so customers could compare their IT efficiency with similar organizations.

With hundreds of ‘Global 2000’-sized customers, their database was rich. Over time, Real Decisions refined its catalog of metrics and enriched the data with repeat studies to develop indices of efficiency.

Within their user population, the difference in cost per unit of productive work was 11 times better in the top 10% compared with the bottom 10%. That doesn’t mean 11% better, it means 1,100% better.

Note that the user base was self-selected. All participants wanted to get objective metrics of performance relevant to their business goals and paid for extensive studies involving questionnaires, financial audits and technical benchmarks.

In short, these were all industry leaders. The bottom 10% of this segment is still within the top 10% of the IT industry, and their score is 11 times worse than the best of the best.

This raises the question: What is the industry average for IT efficiency? Is it possible that the hundreds of benchmarking users are all doing IT wrong, and the search for relevant metrics is misguided? I think not.

Choosing the Right Metrics

In 1911, Fredrick W. Taylor published The Principles of Scientific Management, which discussed approaches to optimizing two important variables: Output quality and worker compensation. Taylor recognized that successful firms work collaboratively, with management and workers jointly setting goals and developing methods and tools to achieve both profitability and proportionate compensation.

Nowhere in this text – or in any of his recorded speeches or documents – does he say, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” He didn’t say that for two reasons: First, he did not believe it; second, it is not true.