Interview: Dame Stella Rimmington

Dame Stella Rimmington was the first female director general of MI5 and the first DG whose name was published on appointment. She talks to Eleanor Dallaway about diversity, transparency, Judy Dench and how, through literature, she brought to life her alter ego, Liz Carlyle... Do you think that the evolution in technology plays more into the hands of our defense services, or more into the hands of the attackers? Keeping pace with technology changes and means of communication is one of the great tasks for the intelligence services. It’s not only keeping pace with technology, but it’s also the law keeping pace with technology. Our intelligence services obviously have to work within the law, and if the law is behind technology, then you get into the kind of difficulties that we saw after the Snowden revelations. I don’t know who technology is helping more, but I sense that the attackers are able to move more quickly in employing all the new technologies than our defense services can in combatting them, for all the reasons above, including the issue around legislation.

Dame Stella Rimington, speaking at Infosecurity Europe 2017

The new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, is very much transparent. Do you think this is a positive thing and what are the challenges that come with that? It is purely a positive thing. GCHQ’s other work is still going on covertly, and NCSC is an open unit designed to help companies, government departments and people who are vulnerable to hacking. Hacking has now become a political tool for those who want to undermine democratic countries, and you’ve only got to look at the whole furor that’s going on in the United States about whether or not the Russians interfered with their election. Hacking is now a tool of those who want to undermine the UK, the West, Europe and undermine democracy in general. You were the first female director general of MI5. Twenty-five years later, do you think enough progress has been made in terms of diversity? In terms of statistics, we haven’t made progress. It may be that we’re still living in the world of boys’ toys, and this business just being of more interest in general to blokes. I don’t see why it should be, however, because it’s very much an up-and-coming area, and this industry needs diversity of approach and diversity of personality. The industry needs to make itself more attractive, by making the recruitment less geared to blokes. I faced a greater challenge because I was a woman in that role. When I joined, men ran the place and women were just ‘nice little helpers’. They questioned my promotion and why I got that job. Now, I’m quite sure that there’s none of that, because there have been two female director generals, and there will be more women up at the top before long. Terrorists come in all shapes and sizes, as do spies, so you need all shapes and sizes to defeat them. If you’re dealing with the world outside, then you’ve got to represent it.

