You Can Identify Hackers Before they Attack

Ntrepid Chief Scientist Lance Cottrell discusses techniques businesses can implement to identify the attackers among their other visitors by using their own tools against them

Businesses expend tremendous effort on preventing and detecting attacks while allowing legitimate activities to continue unimpeded. This leads to a number of brittle solutions, which don’t provide the ability to detect most attacks before they penetrate the network.

But what if you could identify which visitors are likely attackers before hostile actions occur? You would have a Minority Report-style situation, where you could respond to attacks that haven’t happened yet. You could design your networks to automatically tighten security against just those people, while allowing everyone else free access to your services.

While there’s no way to actually gauge the intentions of people accessing your servers, there are some fairly reliable indicators. You might monitor for the early reconnaissance phases of an attack to identify the perpetrator, but they are likely to switch tools and servers between casing your network and actually launching the attack. The best approach is to use some cyber-jujitsu, leveraging the attacker’s own tools to discover him.

While unsophisticated attackers use basic attacks, and deploy simplistic defenses, sophisticated attackers leverage more advanced techniques to avoid detection by anti-malware. As a result, they slip past firewalls and other passive defenses. The sophisticated attacker also takes precautions against being identified. If he comes in from his own computer he is likely to be blocked, analyzed, counter-attacked, arrested, or worse.

However, it’s exactly this use of identity-hiding tools that serve as a weapon to identify hackers. While I would never encourage anyone to completely block all anonymous visitors, there is no logical reason for a person to be anonymous when logging into their bank account or work VPN. Yet sophisticated attackers will always be using these tools, and you can identify which visitors are using them to keep them out in the first place.

Start by looking for overt use of identity-hiding tools. Services like Tor, Hide My Ass, or Anonymizer (my own product) are all easy to recognize because they make no effort to hide what they are. Anyone can sign up for these services and automatically record all the IP addresses they use.