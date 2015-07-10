The modern workplace is awash with enterprise cloud apps, with employees and organizations alike increasingly seeking greater productivity – but this doesn’t have to mean a decline in security, says Eduard Meelhuysen

Cloud app use has reached astronomical levels – the latest Netskope Cloud Report found an average 483 cloud apps in use in European organizations; more than 21% of organizations use over 1000.

But are organizations fully aware of all the apps in use? Cloud apps are a cost-effective way to boost productivity, but they can put data at risk – especially if unsanctioned.

Cloud storage is the second most popular cloud app category (behind marketing apps), but there’s no guarantee of security. Our report found that 69% of cloud storage apps were not ‘enterprise ready’, scoring a ‘medium’ or below on the Cloud Confidence Index.

So how can businesses benefit from the simplicity and productivity of cloud apps whilst keeping their data secure? Here are five practical steps for companies looking to safely enable cloud storage apps:

Safeguard Sensitive Data in Corporate Cloud Storage

Plenty of organizations choose to harmonize on one-cloud storage solutions like Google Drive, Egnyte, Dropbox, Box or Microsoft OneDrive. These businesses should start by establishing what important data is housed in that app.

According to our data, 8% of files in corporate cloud storage apps violate a data policy of some sort because they contain health information, PII (personally identifiable information), source code or something of similar value or importance.