Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

“People say to me, 'I want to use technology to share sensitive information,' and every time I am told that people don’t know how to do it easily and securely.” Speaking to Infosecurity, Rick Goud, CEO of Dutch cybersecurity firm Zivver, said that too many technologies are seen as being too complicated, and while he admitted that is not actually true, his own research could not determine a solution that was user-friendly.

“There were solutions that did encryption, but in my view not well enough to disguise the data,” he said. “You don’t want data to end up in the wrong person’s hands, or have a data leak.”

Accidental data leaks have been a part of cybersecurity for many years, and research released by the Information Commissioner’s Office last year showed that 80% of breaches were not “cybersecurity related,” meaning not caused by offensive or external attacks. Goud said that these instances are often caused by employees who are not aware of the sensitivity of some data, and often encryption is used but it needs to be part of a wider ecosystem.

“I saw challenges: before sending with the human aspect, during sending with encryption and after sending with authenticating, being able to retract messages and seeing who read your messages.” This led to the foundation of his company. “I always say, we are a platform with a goal to change the businesses communication.”

Goud explained that many companies rely on file transfer services, but a common issue is that many are not manageable with a gateway solution, so the technology needs to be evolved to consider how the human works.

He said that the SaaS-based platform looks at keywords and uses decision trees to create rules to determine what the data is that you are sending, and who you are sending to. He said it can also determine unusual behavior and cannot access data during sending.