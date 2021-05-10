Interview: Greg Day, Palo Alto Networks on the Changing Role of CISOs

It has been widely acknowledged that cybersecurity has become a more important issue for businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift to home working and need to embrace greater digitization to continue functioning amid lockdown restrictions has increased opportunities for cyber-criminals to launch attacks.

With rapid digital transformation set to continue beyond the crisis, ensuring these projects are properly underpinned by security is going to be vital to many businesses’ post-pandemic recovery. As such, CISOs must play an increasingly crucial strategic role within organizations, ensuring cybersecurity is front and center of the roll out of new technologies, which requires gaining buy-in and adequate funding from executives. To discuss this issue in depth, Infosecurity recently caught up with Greg Day, VP and chief security officer for Europe, Middle East, Africa at Palo Alto Networks.

Has the role of CISOs within organizations changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Fundamentally the role of the CISO is ever evolving as businesses become more digitally dependent. But, as COVID has typically accelerated digitization, it has accelerated a shift in the role of the CISO too. The scope of what to secure expanded, from business premises into employees' homes, where cybersecurity levels are typically much lower. For CISOs, this has created the challenge of balancing employees’ personal privacy versus the business’ security needs.

The acceleration into the cloud has also shifted the CISO role. The move to shared ownership models, whether they're with cloud infrastructure or SaaS providers has left many CISOs feeling like they are contract managers and having to learn a lot more about legislation, which is both inherent when data is stored in a third party space and also the increasing global focus on where that cloud is in the world. Data privacy is changing where and how data can be put in the cloud. Within the C-suite, you are seeing a swing in the balance of power from those who are broad capability owners such as CISOs/CIOs to chief digital officers (CDOs), who are more aligned to key digital processes. A CDO may own one or multiple key digital-driven processes for the business. This is a growing new carve out that sits sometimes alongside the CISO or CIO in many instances but others can replace one or both roles.

Analysis by Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence team, Unit 42, uncovered that 98% of all IoT network traffic is unencrypted, whilst 57% of IoT devices are vulnerable to medium- or high-severity attacks. In a connected world where sensors that cost pennies are connected to business networks that support multi-million-pound businesses, it is clear how their increasing prevalence poses a serious security issue for organizations and headaches for CISOs.

To what extent has rapid digital transformations in the past year led to tensions between CISOs and business leaders? And what issues do rapid digital transformations tend to raise to security teams?

We call this the cyber-time paradox. It’s a growing tension between the CISO and the business. Consider that the volume of connected things in any business is growing. COVID-19 expanded this further at a furious pace, and worse still, added a whole new collection of things like collaboration tools, new cloud tools and home devices, when at the same time the volume of threats continues to grow both in volume and complexity. These are force multipliers on the workload of any business’ Security Operations Centre (SOC).