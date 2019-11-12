Interview: Jay Coley, Technical Director, Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated recently announced the appointment of Jay Coley as its new technical director.

Coley brings 25 years of security expertise to the cybersecurity solutions company, having first spent 11 years in the US Navy, during which time he took a degree in computer science and information technology. A subsequent move into ISP network engineering was followed by a stint at Prolexic Technologies. As leader of the firm’s Global Security Architect Team, Jay was instrumental in growing revenue from $11m to $70m within just four years. Following an acquisition by Akamai, Jay managed and evangelized the company’s cloud edge technologies.

Trend Micro now seeks to extend its own cloud security advantage with the appointment of Coley, and shortly after the announcement, Infosecurity spoke to him about his new role, his missions for the future and the challenges he aims to overcome.

What will your new role as Trend Micro’s UK technical director entail?

My new role will primarily be leading Trend Micro’s UK technical teams, that includes Trend Micro’s front line Sales Engineering (SE), Subject Matter Experts (SME) and Customer Service Management (CSM) teams, ensuring Trend Micro’s UK technical teams set the watermark in trusted technical advice and architecture across customer endpoint, network and cloud platforms and requirements.

How will your experience and background serve you in your new role?

In addition to my 25 years of security experience in both commercial and military environments, I will also bring my extensive experience gained from building and leading successful security technical teams at Prolexic and Akamai, to help drive the Trend Micro UK team to further success.

What are you most looking forward to about the position?

The thing I am most looking forward to is joining the highly experienced and established technical team at Trend Micro. Also, coming from a full security cloud background, I am looking forward to working with Trend Micro’s new endpoint protection, hybrid cloud and network security technologies. I’m always looking for new challenges and security technologies, and Trend Micro is a perfect fit for both.

What are your key missions as Trend Micro’s UK technical director?

Ensuring that the UK Trend Micro Technical Team continues to build on its current success and help customers secure their environments amidst an increasingly volatile threat landscape. Additionally, making sure that Trend Micro is seen as a trusted security advisor to our customers, and of course, bringing new products, technologies and overall security vision to the forefront of UK business.

What do you see as your greatest challenges within the role?

Security is a highly competitive space, and in an increasingly connected world, the threat landscape has never presented more of a challenge for enterprises and vendors alike. My challenge will be to see that Trend Micro sets the benchmark for security vision and security services and advice.