IWD2021 Interview: Lisa Ventura, Founder and CEO, UK Cyber Security Association

A lack of gender diversity remains a major issue in a number of industries, and cybersecurity certainly falls into that category. As well as reducing barriers to entry, cultivating an environment where women feel comfortable and want to work in the sector over the long-term is a crucial aspect of addressing the significant imbalance that currently exists between genders. This will enable more women to reach high level, influential roles in the industry, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

Sadly, evidence shows that women are leaving technical security roles at a far higher rate than men do, with culture of the industry often cited as a major factor in this. To discuss this issue, including her own experiences as a high profile woman in the industry, Infosecurity recently spoke to Lisa Ventura, founder and CEO, UK Cyber Security Association.

In what ways have you seen the impact and role women have in cybersecurity change since you first started working in the industry?



When I entered the cybersecurity industry in 2009 women were an even bigger minority than they are today. Many are still put off by stereotypical images of men in hoodies huddled over computers and by thinking they need to come from a technical background to enter the industry. Much more still needs to be done to encourage women to enter the cybersecurity industry, especially as 22% of companies recently reported a significant shortage of dedicated cybersecurity staff since the global pandemic hit. Involving women from a younger age in cyber is seen as a great way forward, especially with the launch of the UK Government’s CyberFirst Girls Competition in 2017.



In a recent article you penned for Infosecurity, you cited data showing that women leave cybersecurity careers at around double the rate of men, which suggests there remains significant cultural barriers. What are the types of cultural problems women regularly encounter in the industry?

Cybersecurity and tech has a perception problem; women don’t often see security or tech as a viable career path because they are still often considered to be masculine professions. This perception is often ingrained in women at a young age – they are taught that men are good at STEM and women are not. A lack of gender diversity is still apparent in cybersecurity, with many women still citing that they are one of only a couple of women in the room at their organizations. This is also true when it comes to events such as Black Hat, Infosecurity Europe or RSA; men make up the vast majority of attendees. As a result, work culture can get stuck in a cycle of unconscious bias, and women often feel they must push harder for recognition, promotion and opportunities. These cultural problems must be addressed for them to move forward in cybersecurity. Women should not feel intimidated, but they often sadly do feel that way.