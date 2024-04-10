Women Experience Exclusion Twice as Often as Men in Cybersecurity

A new report has found workplace experiences of women are dramatically worse than that of their male counterparts including in areas of respect and exclusion.

These findings came from the first annual State of Inclusion Benchmark in Cybersecurity assessment, which has been published by Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) in partnership with DEI firm Aleria.

The study investigated the real causes of disparities in the experiences of women in cybersecurity and how improvements can be made.

The study found that the workplace experiences of women are dramatically worse than men across virtually every category. When averaged across all experience categories, women are excluded at a rate of two times higher than men.

The main categories of exclusion were:

Respect

Career and growth

Access and participation

Recognition

This comes at a time when the representation of women being much lower than men in cybersecurity, with women representing only 26% of cybersecurity professionals under the age of 30 according to ISC2.

Women Experience Lack of Respect in Cybersecurity

Respect is the category with the highest overall exclusion index, at 217. The report noted that it is common for respect to have the highest score, however it is unusual that there is a sharp difference in the exclusion index between respect and the rest of the categories. For example, career and growth have an index of 131 and access an index of 91.