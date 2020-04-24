Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

Despite all of the hype and research claiming that there has been a surge in phishing and spam messages related to COVID-19, one company claimed that from what it has seen, there has not been a noticeable increase in detections across customers’ managed security controls since the beginning of 2020.

In a blog posted at the start of April, researchers from Secureworks said that despite a lack of a spike in cyber-criminal activity, there is clear evidence of well-established cyber-criminal and government-sponsored threat actors leveraging general interest in COVID-19 to entice victims to open malicious links and attachments.

Speaking to Infosecurity, senior security researcher Mike McLellan explained that Secureworks had been watching the situation, but what it saw was not an increase in the threat, but there was an increase in confirmed incidents. “We are seeing more reporting about more domains and all of that, but based on our research, we’re not seeing a high-end threat,” McLellan said.

“What we are seeing is that the threat actors have all pivoted to using COVID-19 as a social engineering ruse, and getting people to click on attachments or give up credentials. So it is the same threat but with a slightly different feel to it.”

This has led attackers to essentially all be working on the same subject as an attack vector, so where usually an event like a sport tournament or a major news event would cause some attackers to use that theme, they are now all using COVID-19 as the subject.

McLellan said this is what many researchers believe to be the cause of a major number of spam messages. “The challenge is, what do people mean when they say ‘more’ of something? If we’re talking more email traffic, there might be, we tend to look at what happens after the email is sent and where it lands and if it does something when the recipient clicks on it,” he said, pointing out that this is where there is not an increase in activity.

“If there were an increase in successful attacks, that would suggest that, prior to COVID-19, these actors were not as successful as they wanted to be, and COVID-19 allowed them to be much more successful at attacks,” he explained. “From what we are seeing, it is not like organizations were always successful at defending against this stuff prior to COVID-19.”