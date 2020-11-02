Interview: John O’Malley, Director of Cybersecurity, AT&T Cybersecurity

When US telco AT&T acquired AlienVault in 2018, a new division of AT&T Cybersecurity was created. This also enabled AT&T to enhance its existing managed security service provider (MSSP) position and bring together a number of product and service sets under the single umbrella of AT&T Cybersecurity.

Speaking to Infosecurity, director of cybersecurity at AT&T Cybersecurity, John O’Malley, said the overall practice now has eight operation centers globally, including the Alien Labs environment, as well as the managed threat service and the Open Threat Exchange. “This provides a strong ability to know what is going on out there, especially for MSSP customers, and if one person has a problem, they are mitigated and other users are protected,” he said.

“It fits well into the portfolio and we now have quite a bit of traction within AT&T.”

O’Malley said it sends a “strong message to the market” and to the business that cybersecurity is being taken seriously. So considering all that has happened in 2020, how does he see the space surviving the pandemic? He claimed that you now see MSSPs “operating at scale” with dedicated security resources, as running a full-time SOC is becoming an overhead and burden, and there is greater confidence in working with an MSSP.

“One of the trends we’re definitely seeing is that companies are looking at their existing partners and incremental services to get that support, and we ourselves have a good portfolio of products versus point to point products with limited roadmap and inter-operability issues,” he said.

“I think the MSSP is having a resurgence at the moment. With C-level cyber-fatigue, in constantly having to update with the latest and greatest products, and those reaching a lifecycle end have to forklift the whole thing over to something else, with an MSSP they have the latest patching etc. covered, so it is a lower risk option. You’re never going alone. So there is a resurgence of that, and not least of which is the pandemic situation.”