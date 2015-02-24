Information security practitioners can follow many different paths throughout their careers. After all, every vertical and every type of organization should aspire to good security as a fundamental discipline, whether public sector, private, charity, governmental, or law enforcement.

It is the latter where Neil Campbell, currently group general manager for security at Dimension Data, cut his teeth, joining the Australian Federal Police aged 19.

I met up with Campbell in London to find out more about his life investigating cybercrime and assisting organizations in safeguarding against attacks.

“I worked in the fraud and general crime squad of the Australian Federal Police for a number of years,” he explains. “In 1992 a position came up in the computer crime team, where I then spent six years. I saw it as an apprenticeship in computer security and computer crime.”

Computer crime was a new concept back then, Campbell recalls. Australia had only created legislation to criminalize hacking at the tail-end of the 1980s – and as a consequence, policing this emerging type of criminality was something of an unknown quantity as a career path.

“My colleagues at the time told me I was going to ruin my career,” he laughs. “It was not considered to be ‘real crime’ in those days.”

Time has given Campbell the last laugh, though. Joining the cybercrime unit, as he did, in the early 90s, has given him a unique insight into the evolution of digital felony from its origins to its current status as one of the most significant threats facing organizations and governments.

“Back then,” he recalls, “[cybercrime] wasn’t financially motivated. You did it because you had an interest and you wanted people to see how good you were.”

Throughout the mid-1990s, though, the increasing commercialization of the internet, including the rise of e-commerce, created an escalation in crime. “Website security was, back then, quite woeful. A few enterprising individuals of loose morals decided that this was an opportunity to make some money.”

In contrast to the current black market for financial details, at that time, the theft of credit card details was typically for personal use, he says. “But then we saw the introduction of internet banking, which brought about the rise of phishing. That is really when organized crime got its fingers into the internet.”

Law-Enforcement Headache

The rest, as they say, is history – history that is still being written today, with organized crime groups using the internet in increasingly ingenious ways. These groups pose one of the biggest headaches for law enforcement officials around the world, Campbell reports.

“Organized crime is determined, entrepreneurial and adaptable – there are no business rules, there’s no governance to stop innovation, and there are no morals. As fast as [policing] systems change to try to thwart organized crime groups, they adapt to change their methods.”

Another law enforcement problem that has been made particularly acute by the rise of internet-enabled crime, Campbell explains, is to do with location.

“[Cyber-criminals] are remote from the crime, in a different jurisdiction, which makes it tough for law enforcement. In order to execute a search warrant on infrastructure in another country you have to get the other jurisdiction to issue the search warrant.”