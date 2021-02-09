Interview: Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer, Kraken

The modern age calls for modern financial assets, and the boom of cryptocurrency – most notably that of Bitcoin – shows little sign of abating anytime soon.

More and more users and organizations are investing in cryptocurrency, also giving rise to the growth of various crypto-exchange platforms that allow customers to trade cryptocurrencies or digital currencies for other assets.

One such company in the space is Kraken – one of the largest crypto-exchanges in Europe. Along with providing customers with a seamless crypto-exchange experience, it is also an organization that prides itself on putting data security at the forefront of its crypto-offerings.

To find out more, Infosecurity spoke with the firm’s chief security officer, Nick Percoco, to explore the importance of cybersecurity within crypto-trading.

What roles do security and data privacy play in modern cryptocurrency trading processes?

Client security and privacy is critical to everything an exchange must do: customers need to feel completely confident when they buy or sell their assets. Security and privacy earn trust, which drives mainstream adoption, making crypto accessible and credible.

This starts at the hardware level. For instance, we keep our servers in secure cages under 24/7 surveillance by armed guards and video monitors, and physical access and code deployment are strictly controlled. When it comes to account information, all sensitive data should be encrypted at rest and in transit, and access strictly controlled and monitored.

At the client level, security protects customer data, not only for privacy, but to keep would-be attackers out of their account. For the best level of protection, there should be several layers of security, including hardware and software two-factor authentication (2FA), device approvals, an account recovery key, the ability to receive exchange notices via PGP encrypted email and the possibility to use a global settings lock.

How can cryptocurrency and its trading be targeted by malicious actors?

Many established hacks target cryptocurrency wallets that are connected to the internet – known as ‘hot wallets.’ While useful for trading digital assets, both the private and public keys are held online, making them a target for cyber-criminals. The risks largely depend on how seriously wallet holders – an individual, a business or an exchange – have taken security. Just like cybersecurity more broadly, poor password management, for example, or a lack of 2FA, puts wallet owners more at risk than those with better security hygiene.

Keeping digital assets offline, in something called a ‘cold wallet,’ is the single best way for clients to protect themselves from hacks. This also extends to exchanges – here we have to follow our own advice, and only keep a small proportion of total assets (5% at Kraken) – the amount needed to run trading smoothly – in hot wallets. The rest should be securely locked away in cold storage, offline, geographically distributed, segmented and away from any online activity.

Individuals such as retail investors are the most vulnerable to malicious actors, so should also read up on educational resources from trusted sources. At Kraken, we provide guides and videos to help them optimize the security of their holdings, but also their home networks and computers.