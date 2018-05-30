Interview: Oliver Tavakoli, CTO, Vectra Networks

The role that machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI) is playing in the security of data has become one of the most talked about subjects in the cybersecurity industry over the last couple of years. With the sector continuing to battle against evolving cyber-threats, handle the exponential growth of technology and maintain productivity amid an ongoing skills shortage, there are many turning to autonomous, cognitive computing solutions to support them in their efforts to keep information safe. At the same time, the malicious use of this technology has also become more apparent, and Infosecurity recently spoke to Oliver Tavakoli, CTO of Vectra Networks, to get his perspectives on how cyber-criminals are using and abusing ML/AI in their attacks, to what effect and whether there is a way to make it more secure.

How much are cyber-criminals using AI and ML in their attack strategies? It’s difficult to know for sure. AI and ML are tools which can be used for automation and which can enable customization of attacks in ways which would have been considered impractical just a few years ago, but the defensive side of cybersecurity tends to see the end product of such attack campaigns and it is hard to definitively determine from an individual attack if any ML went into its creation. However, there are signs that the same techniques which Cambridge Analytica applied to the US election and which marketing teams use to improve click-through rates on emails are also being utilized to craft more targeted phishing campaigns. As an attacker, if I can craft an email that takes into account all sorts of data about you available on social media, you’re more likely to believe that it is authentic. There is no sign that attackers are putting AI in charge of autonomously coordinating an entire campaign; most goals the attackers have rely on stealth rather than speed. However, there will clearly come a time when defenders will get better at detecting stealthy attacks – at that point, speed will warrant a premium and a sufficiently sophisticated AI may need to be given the keys as both attackers and defenders escalate their tactics. A glimpse of this future can be seen at the Cyber Grand Challenge.

"AI and ML can be applied to automate a series of problems attackers have and to increase the likelihood of success in their business models"