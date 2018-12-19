The Dark Side of Automation

The concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have grown to become almost synonymous with information security and the protection of data – with more and more enterprises turning to automation and ‘cognitive computing’ to improve the proficiency of their security efforts. Such tech provides quicker response times, better threat detection, the ability to process and analyze large amounts of data and can free up vital staff time. However, where there is light there is also dark. Cyber-criminals are constantly looking for the next best, and quickest, way to carry out attacks to the highest impact. According to recent research from ESET, the threat of AI being used as a weapon against organizations has led to a significant amount of IT decision makers (75%) in the US to believe that the number of attacks they have to detect and respond to will increase. While this fear is lessened among their European counterparts, with 57% in the UK and 55% in Germany concerned about AI-attacks, the worry still exists. What’s more, 71% of IT decision makers surveyed believed AI will make attacks more complex. Where Hackers Use AI According to Corey Nachreiner, CTO at WatchGuard Technologies, as machine learning and AI is still less than a decade old in security, more often he sees good researchers showing the potential risks in how attackers might misuse machine learning/AI, than he does attackers actually exploiting it in the real world. “It is not unusual for the good guys to notice potential risks before the bad guys start using them and we probably have to wait a year or two before attackers really start leveraging machine learning for attacks,” he says. “On the other hand, the malicious use of machine learning/AI might not always be immediately apparent. For instance, if an attacker used machine learning to improve the efficacy of phishing emails, all the real world would see is a well-crafted email. It would be hard to know if that change was a result of applying machine learning algorithms to perfect phishing.” He adds that there is at least one company, Darktrace, which claims to have detected attackers using machine learning to learn a victim’s network behavior, although he admits he hasn’t seen the evidence to support that himself.

Likely Attack Vectors & Greater Sophistication Attackers are already using automation, so by adding some ‘intelligence’ to that automation, they get more powerful and become more effective, according to Cesar Cerrudo, CTO of IOActive, a cybersecurity consultancy. “Currently many attacks are just blind and hitting everything until they hit something vulnerable, with a bit more intelligence attackers can increase attack effectiveness and success rate,” he says. “For instance, instead of trying to blindly attack a Linux system with a Windows exploit, which of course won’t work, attackers could know exactly what systems they are attacking, what system version, language, time zone etc. and also when they should attack and how they should do it.” He adds that this means they can craft specific, targeted attacks and scale all of this in an easy way. “For example, by having enough data on targeted systems you can profile a company on how long it takes them to patch systems and how often they do it so when there is a new vulnerability they will know what companies could remain vulnerable and for how long, prioritizing what systems to target first.” According to Elliot Rose, head of cybersecurity at PA Consulting, AI systems suffer from several unresolved vulnerabilities which criminals can exploit to create new opportunities for attacks. “Machine learning algorithms like those in self-driving cars create an opportunity to cause crashes by presenting the cars with misinformation. Military systems could also be misled in a way that could lead to a friendly fire incident,” he says. He adds that AI systems are susceptible to attacks in a number of ways. “Data poisoning introduces training data that causes a machine learning system to make mistakes,” says Rose. “Adversarial attacks provide inputs designed to be misclassified by machine learning systems such as teaching an autonomous vehicle to misclassify a stop sign. Attackers can also exploit flaws in the design of autonomous systems’ goals.” Rose warns that AI-enabled impersonation is a new threat to systems that can mimic individual voices. “Significant progress in developing speech syntheses that learn to imitate individuals’ voices opens up new methods of spreading disinformation and impersonating others,” he explains.

Spear Phishing Just as AI speeds up legitimate activity, it creates opportunities for criminals to increase the effectiveness of their attacks. According to Rose, spear phishing attacks which use personalized messages to extract sensitive information or money from individuals require a significant amount of effort and expertise. “AI could automate the identification of suitable targets, research their social and professional networks, and then generate messages in the right language. This could enable the mass production of these attacks. AI could also be used to increase the speed of attackers in identifying code vulnerabilities and trends,” he says. Nachreiner adds that two years ago a team gave a talk on ‘Weaponizing Data Science for Social Engineering’ showing how they used a neural network to create an automated Twitter phishing bot. “We are not seeing this in real attacks yet, but it is coming. Also, you may not know whether an improvement to an attacker’s malware or emails is due to their individual improvement or machine learning solutions,” he warns.