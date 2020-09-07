Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG

Last week saw the release of an email authentication best practices document, intended to better enable organizations to protect themselves and users from email-based attacks.

Released by the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), the PDF document is intended to recommend a set of best practices for authenticating email messages using the security protocols Sender Policy Framework (SPF), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) and Authenticated Received Chain (ARC).

The organization claimed that the trust in email, and whether an email recipient can trust that a message is really from its purported sender, “has continued to vex operators.” Therefore, the document is intended to help the reader find guidance that will not only establish trust in email and protect a domain’s reputation, but should also pass muster with any “no auth, no entry” standard that may develop in the future.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Seth Blank, technical committee co-chair of M3AAWG and VP of standards and new technologies at Valimail, said the issue it is looking to overcome is “a lack of clarity around well-known technical requirements.”

He said as authentication is binary “it is either done properly, or it’s not. This is differentiated from a lot of aspects in email, where rules and recommendations depend upon behavior and intended results.”

This is the reason why the Best Common Practices document is intended to serve as a single resource, where anyone working to implement authentication standards can reference to understand exactly what must be done to meet technical requirements.

Blank said: “No Auth, No Entry is the ecosystem’s goal – to have mail be undeliverable unless the source is definitively known. This doesn’t mean all mail is wanted by the recipient, but rather that all mail must be attributable to a sender; which allows anti-abuse protections to be deployed effectively and consistently.”

He claimed that there is a long way to go until “No Auth, No Entry” is feasible in terms of widespread adoption, which is why providing clarity and guidance on how to get there through best common practice documents is the goal of M3AAWG and member companies.

How much does he see of a “no auth, no entry policy“ being adopted? He admitted it is being seen more and more, such as in mail delivery over IPv6, “but it’s definitely an aspirational goal that will take a substantial amount of time and resources before it’s widely adopted across email.”