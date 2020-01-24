Interview: Karl Lovink, Dutch Tax and Customs Administration

The season to file your tax return has come once again, and as usual email scammers are jumping on the bandwagon hoping to catch an easily-snared victim.

Numerous efforts have been made by the UK Government to better educate and inform the public of what they should do if they spot such an email, and what a scam typically looks like. Also, standards like the email authentication protocol DMARC were launched around five years ago, and both the Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) remain in use.

These options work well, providing you know where your domains are. The Dutch Tax and Customs Administration has presented at recent conferences with the claim that it was able to roll out DMARC to 550 domains to better prevent email impersonation attempts.

Speaking at last summer’s Black Hat USA conference, Karl Lovink, technical lead for the Dutch Tax and Customs administration, and consultant Arnold Holzel from SMT, said the incentive was to find phishing campaigns as fast as possible, avoid disrupting business operations and to use existing standards.

The two men were in London recently to present at a SANS conference to repeat the talk, and Infosecurity met with Lovink to discuss the concept further. He explained that its technique is universally applicable, but a precondition is access to DNS logging and adding SPF, DKIM and DMARC DNS records, so you have better insight into where the phishing emails are sent from, and to whom they are sent.

“What we don’t understand is why companies don’t have SPF, DKIM and DMARC records. It is so simple to implement, and we still get phishing emails with their logo and with those implementations it would be gone,” he said. “It should be an obligation to do this, but you need to know where your mail servers are.”

As the Dutch Tax and Customs administration was able to fully implement the standards in a month, is there a trick to doing this efficiently? He said that the administration started with a lot of research before the implementation, but the main issue was knowing where the mail servers were. “You can reject everything that you do not know” he advised, saying that another option is to have a test period where you do not reject everything unknown, but determine where all your legitimate mail servers are located."

Lovink admitted that there is a grey area between total rejection and filtering, but a main problem is in additional mail servers used for contractors, which are often forgotten. However, he said that this can be overcome by adding a sub domain so that you can publish specific DNS records for their mail servers. "If you do it like this then you can lock down your own domain," Lovink said.

Is this the same issue as with forgotten or orphaned email servers? Lovink said that if you do not know where your mail servers are, you cannot add DNS records for them, and this needs to be the first step before you can add the SPF, DKIM and DMARC standards.