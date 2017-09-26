ISC2Congress: Interview: Michael Roling, CISO, State of Missouri

At the (ISC)2 Congress in Austin Texas, September 25 2017, Eleanor Dallaway met with Michael Roling, CISO for the State of Missouri, to talk about his experience getting his CISSP, the challenges of working in the public sector and the State of Missouri’s cybersecurity plan...

What are the biggest challenges that come with working as a CISO in the public sector? Is lack of budget an issue?

We have divisional budget planning; Government staff that recommend next year’s spend to the legislator. We’ve been very fortunate over the years – we started out with a program that wasn’t funded at all in 2009. We’re now up to a $9m budget and I’m very grateful that the decision makers understand cyber. The press has helped with that in an awareness sense. They’ve made it easier to tell a story. They see what has happened over the years and they need help making sense of it all and bringing it home – that’s where I come in. This helps us formulate what the spend can be.

In the eight years you’ve been CISO for the State of Missouri, has the job become harder due to the evolution of threats?

Threats have evolved a tremendous amount. In 2009, there was still a mindset of prevention, IoT wasn’t in the picture, MDM wasn’t even a thing. There has been a tremendous amount of change, we weren’t even thinking about shadow IT back then but we should have been. It is a harder job today than it was then. The explosion of consumer products coming into the workforce has presented new challenges that we never had to encounter before. There is no perimeter for a lot of start-up todays, so we need to set our sights on what a perimeter-less environment looks like.

What do you consider your main tasks and responsibilities in your role?

My main task is to lead a full cybersecurity plan that we’ve had in place for almost five years now. It breaks down into four key points:

Elevating awareness/culture (internal and external) Responding to incidents Using cutting edge technology to protect end-points, networks and human beings Maintaining and establishing governance

Who do you report to?

I report to the CIO office. That consists of a deputy CIO and CIO. We have a very close great working relationship and see eye to eye on the importance of security. That relationship is crucial to success. The CIO plays a key part in elevating my role and getting that message across to Cabinet and to the legislator, etc.