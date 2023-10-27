ISC2 CISO Talks AI, Deepfakes and Managing Cyber Risk

The influence of advanced technologies such as AI and deepfakes is transforming the cybersecurity landscape, posing new challenges for organizations to manage cyber risk.

In a recent interview with Infosecurity Magazine during the ISC2 Security Congress, ISC2 CISO, Jon France, shared his insights on these hot topics and offered valuable advice for security leaders.

Infosecurity Magazine: How are we seeing deepfakes being leveraged by malicious actors?

Jon France: It’s relatively easy to craft text, but it’s very much more difficult to do voice. However, the deepfake trainable models are becoming very good and leading to worrying stories around spearphishing and business email compromise (BEC) incidents.

Deepfakes are much better quality and are starting to be used by attackers to target victims through vishing. The other thing that usually goes along with these kinds of use cases is putting the person under stress, so they have to make a quick decision. Attackers are getting good at engineering a position where they can apply a stresser and then use a deepfake to convince the victim to do something reasonable.

These attackers are also much more targeted, they tend to have done their open-source intelligence gathering on the individual themselves and work out how they can manipulate them.

It used to be that those scenarios – the specific vector used and the intelligence – were expensive. It’s now much cheaper with attackers using off-the-shelf tools, and it’s proving effective.

IM: How can we tackle deepfake threats?

JF: The antidote to deepfakes is procedural controls. If you’re doing high-value transactions, you need to get secondary authority – for example, if a transaction has been requested by the CEO, the CFO also has to sign it off.

There are some low-tech ways of making these attacks less likely to succeed. Part of that is cultural, part is awareness and part is in-control design.