Let me introduce you to Steven Hernandez, a man whose job title makes me want to take a nap. His full title is the CISO for the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and director of OIG's Information Assurance Division. He also has a lot of letters after his name; extra-long nap needed.

I meet Steven at the (ISC)2 Congress in Austin, Texas. We sit down right at the end of the day when my jetlag is simmering and I’ve been in back-to-back interviews. This is usually a recipe for a tough slog, but Steven is charismatic, warm and engaging, and I thoroughly enjoy our conversation.

Prior to joining the HHS Inspector General’s office, Hernandez held senior information assurance positions at the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and at a National Security Administration Centre of Academic Excellence Research Institute. In short, ‘he knows his stuff’.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he tells me, is a one trillion dollar portfolio, which his team is tasked with protecting from fraud, waste and abuse. “We need to leverage technology to get efficiency out of our workforce, and we need to make sure programs run efficiently and that tax dollars are well spent. My job is to make sure that information is protected from attacks and accidental leak. The American public has to continue their trust in the work that we do.”

His job is big, he admits, and he maintains that the only thing that keeps him sane is his “very good team. They do the majority of the work and let me focus on strategy and vision”, he says.

Recruiting an A Team with a Tight Budget

I ask how he recruits and keeps such a good team given the lower wages that are on offer in the public sector. It’s challenging, he admits, not just the pay aspect, but the time it takes to hire. “It can take me six to 12 months to go through the hiring process and clearances. Sometimes it takes so long that by the time I get sign off, the candidate has taken another job.”

There’s not a lot of good talent out there, sighs Hernandez, so smart organizations know that it’s imperative to keep good employees happy. “I focus a lot of effort on making sure my own people are happy – getting them the right training, the best resources, and making sure they have a good work/life balance.”