Interview: Jonathan Whittle Discusses Plans to Share NHS Patient Data

Last month, the UK government announced plans to share NHS patient data with third parties, sparking an outcry from privacy campaigners. Underpinning this move will be the development of a database containing the medical records of roughly 55 million patients in England who are registered with a GP clinic, including information of a highly sensitive nature, such as mental and sexual health.

This data will be made available to academic and commercial third parties involved in healthcare research and planning, an area that has come under the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, patients were only given a deadline of June 23, 2021, to opt-out of the scheme, and to do so, they would need to fill out and physically take a form to their local GP surgery. However, this date has since been pushed back by two months after concerns were expressed about the short-notice nature of the opt-out and questions raised about the potential privacy and data protection implications of the scheme.

To discuss these issues in more depth, Infosecurity recently spoke to Jonathan Whittle, lawyer and senior manager at Your Lawyers.

Whittle firstly outlined the legal issues the government may face should the plans continue in their current form. He noted that under the UK GDPR law, health information is placed under a special category meaning that “explicit consent” must be offered to the individuals involved i.e. a clear option to agree or disagree with its collection, use or disclosure. “With explicit consent that includes transparency about what you’re going to do with that data – and if they don’t have that, then I don’t see that there’s any real legitimacy in sharing that data,” he explained.

According to Whittle, the government and NHS must also go to great lengths to ensure this data is secured. He pointed out that health information has become an increasingly lucrative target for cyber-criminals. For example, a recent study found that health records are sold on the dark web for an average of $250, which compares to just $5.40 for payment card details. He commented: “Buyers of health information can create fake IDs, purchase medical equipment and drugs, and make false insurance claims – there’s real value to that data.”

Therefore, he believes the planned database will become an “obvious” target for cyber-criminals. Furthermore, should a breach occur in which personally identifiable data is accessed, litigation claims will undoubtedly follow, potentially costing the taxpayer vast sums.

As such, Whittle believes that before any data is made available for sharing, third parties should satisfy the government and NHS that they have adequate security measures in place, including multi-factor authentication and anonymization. In addition, while NHS Digital has emphasized that it will replace any personally identifiable information with codes, Whittle said that this alone might not be sufficient. “Surely there’s going to be a key to the code, and if there is, you can ultimately get that information,” he added.

That’s not to say the plan is not without its merits, and Whittle sees the two-month delay as an opportunity “to make sure the ducks are all in a row.” Moreover, if managed properly, the scheme could have enormous benefits for researchers, such as responses to having the COVID-19 vaccine. “As long as there’s no way of intercepting the anonymized data then I can certainly see the benefits,” he emphasized, adding that “if you’re going to share it, firstly get consent and then second it’s got to be as safe as it comes – the Fort Knox of data sharing.”