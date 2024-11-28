Porsche Motorsport's IT Chief on Securing Formula E Success

In high-stakes environments like Formula E, where milliseconds can decide a race, ensuring system availability is paramount. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team won the drivers' championship with Pascal Wehrlein at the wheel in 2024. Wins can ride on the difference of mere fractions of a second, so downtime is not an option. With a sport dominated by data, technology and network availability, the worst-case scenario of a ransomware attack could mean the championship team misses races and loses valuable points. One tool the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team uses to protect its network and ensure availability is the Cato Networks SASE Platform. With 16 races over the Formula E calendar across ten locations the challenges are unique. During an event at Porsche’s site in Stuttgart, Germany, Infosecurity spoke with Friedemann Kurz, Porsche Motorsport’s Head of IT, about how he approaches cybersecurity for the team, ensuring availability and supporting championship success.

Infosecurity Magazine: What does cybersecurity look like at the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team? Friedemann Kurz: We have a pretty big team for IT, but no one is entirely dedicated to security as we have many skills across the team and a lot of external support from partners like Cato Networks. Since there are so many jobs, we share amongst those in the team, everyone needs to be a little bit of a cybersecurity expert. Plus, we need trusted partners who we can rely on to ensure security within our operations and secure our data. That’s why we use a lot of platform products that are trusted. Then we train people from the IT team to use the platforms. While the team would not go too deep into investigating a threat, our partners can help us go into the research and understand what is going on. IM: What are some of the main cybersecurity threats and challenges you face as a Formula E team? FK: Like any organization, we are exposed to cyber threats. We are travelling a lot and our equipment is moving all around the world. For example, during the Formula E season, our equipment is travelling with the race series transportation organization, meaning we do not have it with us when it’s in transit. Plus, we are operating in different environments where we may not consider their IT infrastructure to be completely secure. In that environment, the most important consideration is to ensure the reliability of services. So, when we arrive in a country on the other side of the world, we need to be as quick as possible powering up our services. If we are in another country, we have to try to find the optimum routs and optimize our traffic. That's why again we use platforms with certain optimizations to make sure that the most important packages are delivered in a prioritized way.

“We are a public-facing organization, we are on television. That makes us a target for attackers.”