Q&A: Professor Alan Woodward

Professor Alan Woodward is a well-respected information security veteran who has earned all of his industry stripes several times over. An academic, an entrepreneur, a public servant, a researcher, a consultant – he’s done it all and has done it very well. Today he researches and advises on cybersecurity with a sideline in quantum technologies...

What is it about academia that attracted you (and keeps you)?

When I was doing postgraduate research I loved the sense of community and the discussions/exchange of ideas that occurred. Today, I’m not a full-time academic, more a ‘professor in practice’. I get the best of both worlds by seeing technical cutting-edge research, but also still engaging in solving really knotty problems affecting organizations on a daily basis.

What’s the worst thing about your job?

Writing papers. I find the lifecycle for academic papers quite frustrating as our field moves so quickly. Peer review is vital for validating fundamental research but sometimes you need to engage via other channels to communicate ideas in a timely fashion. That’s why I first engaged via social media and news outlets: you can reach many people quickly with information they need to know.