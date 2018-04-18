RSAC: Q&A: Rohit Ghai, President, RSA

In stark contrast to many of the industry’s spokespeople, Rohit Ghai, President of RSA, is surprisingly optimistic about the state of the cybersecurity landscape. After his keynote presentation which opened the RSA Conference in San Francisco, he spoke to Eleanor Dallaway about his regrets, his hopes and his thoughts on the industry When did you first become interested in computers? I was analytical from the get go. I always loved solving problems and puzzles and I relished the possibilities of computing. My first job, however, was as a librarian. I just loved books. Tell me in one sentence what your job is about Connecting people and ideas. What’s the best thing about your job? Working with incredibly smart people and solving hard problems. What’s the worst? Limitations. In cybersecurity, the narrative of the industry is a little pessimistic, and there is a negative undertone. I’m a natural optimist so I struggle with that so I try to sprinkle a dose of optimism as much as I can. You’re an excellent public speaker. Do you enjoy it? I’ve come to as I have progressed through my career, but that wasn’t always the case.

What’s your dream job? A teacher. I’d love to teach people without ready access to education. What’s your proudest achievement? I like comeback victories – I am most proud of turning businesses around and helping people see the potential of what they can accomplish. I see a change when people start believing they can accomplish what they originally thought was unattainable. What’s your biggest professional regret? How long do you have? I have many, but they’ve all been phenomenal learning opportunities. Who do you really admire in the industry? I like people that have made quanta change. I really admire Satya Nadella for the work he is doing at Microsoft. Disruptive innovation also gets me fired up, so the likes of Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, a disruptive force. I’d take a lesser role to have the opportunity to work with smart people like them. Presumably you’ll be delivering the opening keynote again at RSA one year from now. What message do you hope to be able to deliver this time next year? Currently, digital risk not very well understood. We’ve not fully fathomed complexity – we need a better understanding of digital risk and a realization in the industry that you need a pervasive, holistic view of risk, otherwise you are only protecting one part of your infrastructure. Your messaging is always very positive and you argue that cybersecurity is getting better, not worse. Is there anything we are doing worse? The part that worries me is progress as it pertains to integration. We’re still very fragmented and we still put too much burden on the customer. So the architecture of the industry concerns me.

Our mission is to manage digital risk but it will be mission accomplished when people recognize that