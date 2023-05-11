Securing Energy and Utility Sectors Amid CNI Cyber Threats

The energy and utility sectors face a unique set of cybersecurity challenges at a time when threats towards critical national infrastructure (CNI) are at a heightened level because of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

In April, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) sounded the alarm over “state-aligned” Russian groups which could launch destructive attacks targeting CNI.

Against this backdrop, Infosecurity spoke to Paul Kennedy, head of cyber advisory at QinetiQ, about how energy and utility organizations can take action, how to train for the worst-case scenario and how QinetiQ leans on its defense heritage to help secure CNI organizations.

The NCSC alert said that these state-aligned groups are typically focused on DDoS, web defacement and spreading misinformation, but may progress to “destructive and disruptive attacks” on CNI if they see the opportunity.

Speaking about the alert, Kennedy said that one of the key phrases to come out of it was “state-aligned,” indicating the NCSC’s caution when it comes to directly attributing threat actors to the Russian state.

However, he noted that in terms of “worry and concern” for organizations, there is some hype around these alerts.

“Companies need to work out where they are, where they want to be and how they're going to get there and do that in a planned and controlled and measured way,” he said. “If you’re in the energy and utilities market, that is where you want to be and if you’re not thinking about cybersecurity, that’s when you should be worried.”

A Distinctive Technology Base

CNI encompasses a wide range of businesses and activities, including transport, information technology, finance, state activities and telecommunications. The energy and utility sectors of CNI has its own unique technology base to consider when implementing a cybersecurity strategy.

“Whereas the financial services industry is based on IT…the energy and utilities are based on industrial control systems (ICS), including supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA),” Kennedy explained. “Also, at the time when you build a big power plant, the lifespan is in the 10s of years. You might build equipment with a 30+ year lifespan, which means the controls have a similar lifespan. They are not necessarily connected using standard network connectivity either, they may be communicating over bespoke, or industry standard, ICS protocols.”

This technology landscape provides a different set of cybersecurity challenges and the first place to start for these organizations may not be with security tools, but instead with the network itself.

Kennedy said that having a good picture of your network architecture will be beneficial when securing it.

“If you've not got a good picture of your network architecture then you'll probably get more return on doing some network discovery than you will on putting a bunch of cybersecurity protections in place,” he said.

This also goes for network segmentation. If an organization has a very flat network, which a lot of ICS networks are, it would be beneficial to invest in segmentation to limit lateral movement.

Kennedy noted that it is important for these organizations to focus on what is important to the business. For CNI, this is ultimately about availability of the essential services they provide.

Within these unique sectors there is a communication consideration to be made between those in IT and cybersecurity and the engineers. Kennedy noted that this is something that needs to be addressed as silos are often apparent, but the best way to evaluate risk is to work together using the engineers’ specialized knowledge of the systems.