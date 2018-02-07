Women in IT Awards Security Champion Interview Series: Elisabetta Zaccaria, Chairman, Secure Chorus

To celebrate all ten finalists of the Security Champion category at the Women in IT Awards, Infosecurity is running a mini interview series, shining a spotlight on each of the wonderful women who are worthy of their position in the top 10 security champions category.

Today’s interviewee is finalist Elisabetta Zaccaria, Chairman of Secure Chorus.

Tell me in one sentence what your job is about

I’m building a thought leadership organization to promote the long-term security of digitally enabled economies by developing a global ecosystem of interoperable and secure enterprise data sharing technologies – based on open standards and private and public-sector collaboration.

What was your route into cybersecurity?

I was Group Chief Operating Officer/Chief Strategy officer at Global Strategies Group in the early 2000s. The company undertook a wide number of complex and sensitive programs, securing a wide variety of critical infrastructure in emerging markets, integrating services and technologies to mitigate operational risks, which included IT security. These were still relatively early days for the global cybersecurity industry and to be working in the sector at such an exciting time captured my interest, and I have been involved in the industry ever since.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Creative freedom and the opportunity to build an ecosystem of interoperable and secure data sharing technologies to support a vibrant and secure global digital economy.

And what’s the worst? Secure Chorus is a not-for-profit membership organization with a multi-stakeholder environment facilitating public-private collaboration, comprising very different industry sectors and companies of different sizes and aims. With many interests that need to be aligned, it can be challenging to determine the best strategy and consistently drive in that direction.