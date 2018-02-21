Women in IT Awards Security Champion Interview: Jane Frankland, Managing Director, Cyber Security Capital

To celebrate all ten finalists of the Security Champion category at the Women in IT Awards, Infosecurity is running a mini interview series, shining a spotlight on each of the wonderful women who are worthy of their position in the top 10 security champions category.

Today’s interviewee is finalist Jane Franland, Managing Director, Cyber Security Capital.

Tell me in one sentence what your job is about.

My job is about helping people in cybersecurity to learn, connect and exceed.

What was your route into cybersecurity?

I went straight into cybersecurity by building my own consultancy. It’s not a normal route, but being in my mid-twenties I was game on. Having come from a background in art and design, I’d always viewed technology as being exciting, dynamic, fun, and creative. When I started my company, Corsaire, in 1997, I chose to lead with security because of image. I viewed it as being intelligent, fun, and glamorous – a bit like James Bond – and it certainly beat selling networking kit or high availability servers. Then, early in 2000, as I saw the field evolve, I knew we needed to specialise. I saw a gap in the market and picked penetration testing.

If you could give your 21-year-old self one piece of career advice…what would it be?

Stay hungry and foolish. Love what you do. Learn, adapt and surround yourself with people who’ll lift you higher. Speak up for things you believe in but pick your battles. Serve others well, look after your personal brand and be proud to shine. Pay it forward, have fun and most importantly live your life. Oh, and read my book, IN Security!

What’s the best thing about your job?

There are so many things I love about my job, especially as it’s varied. I’m a creator, deep thinker and communicator, so I love sharing my knowledge and thought-leadership pieces through my writings, keynotes, and training. I love helping people to develop themselves, their teams and businesses too, plus solving problems.