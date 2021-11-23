Interview: Simon Hepburn Discusses the UK Cyber Security Council's Early Progress

In March, the UK Cyber Security Council officially launched as an independent body when it fully transitioned from the Cyber Security Alliance-led formation project. Since then, it has set about laying the foundations to deliver its overarching mission in the years ahead: addressing education and skills challenges in cybersecurity by boosting professional standards and career prospects for those in the industry. These foundations include appointing its inaugural leadership team, and in September, the Council announced the appointment of Simon Hepburn as its first permanent chief executive. A quick glance at Hepburn’s CV demonstrates why he was viewed as the right person to lead an organization based on developing skills and standards. Among his experiences, he founded Black Star Inc., where he advised on diversity and inclusion, leadership and management, people and change, strategy and organization development, careers and employability. He was also UK director at the international social action charity City Year UK, where he oversaw school partnerships, program design and delivery, leadership program development and mentor experience. Following a busy first few months at the helm, Infosecurity caught up with Hepburn to find out how he was settling into the role and the Council’s progress so far.

Simon Hepburn

How are you settling into your role of chief executive at the UK Cyber Security Council? What persuaded you to take on this role? Thanks for asking; I’ve settled in very happily and am off to a busy start, as you’d expect. I’m enjoying working with the team, planning for the growth of that team, working and liaising with DCMS, NCSC and other partners and potential partners. I’m passionate about education, skills and careers and, above all, making a difference to people’s lives, so the opportunity to build an organization from the ground up, dedicated to those things, is why I wanted this role. What are the main objectives of the Council over the coming years? The mission of the Council is to be the focal point through which industry and the professional landscape can advise, shape and inform national policy on cybersecurity professional standards. Our aim is to establish the Council as the ‘umbrella’ organization and governing voice for the cybersecurity sector. We will bring a different voice to discussions about professional standards, ethics, qualifications and careers. Of course, also as advisers to the government, we will, when necessary, speak the truth to power. How much interest have you received from organizations about coming members since the application process opened in August? I’m pleased to say that the first memberships have already been approved and also pleased that the overwhelming majority of interest has been from organizations that weren’t involved in setting up the Council. We’re in the process of recruiting a membership executive to take responsibility for the membership process and to make sure we provide a high-quality membership experience.

The UK Cyber Security Council's careers route map shows would-be practitioners that there are routes into the sector from any point in their working life