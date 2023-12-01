How TUI Group Strengthened its Third-Party Risk Management

Third-party risk management (TPRM) is a top priority for ensuring a business remains secure. It is especially challenging for those who have onboarded new legal entities through an acquisition or find themselves working with several legacy suppliers in a multi-faceted organization. Sam Watling, Head of Critical Asset Security, TUI Group, spoke to Infosecurity Magazine about some of the challenges a company of over 60,000 employees has when it comes to cybersecurity and the approach his team has taken to TPRM in recent years. Infosecurity Magazine: What are the biggest security challenges a company like TUI faces? Sam Watling: Well TUI is quite big, we have around 62,000 employees at the moment and the workforce is diverse and dispersed. We have people sitting in offices, contact centres, retail stores as well as aircraft crew, pilots, staff at airports alongside employees working on cruise ships and in hotels. The biggest challenge for us is getting the training and awareness messages right for that range of individuals. As we all know it only takes one click to get a bit of malicious software downloaded to cause significant network issues.

Also, TUI is a relatively old organization that is formed of lots of travel organizations that have merged over the years. With so many different legal entities we’ve got a lot of legacy suppliers as well as working practices that have not been well integrated. This means third-party risk management and corralling all of those hundreds of suppliers that we use is a significant issue. We don’t have vast quantities of financial data but we have got a large quantity of customer data, as you might expect. We have over 16 million customer records. Obviously, with all of the different legal entities involved, we've got to make sure that that customer data is controlled in a sensible way because ultimately, our customers trust us to look after their data. IM: Regarding TPRM, what issues were you looking to overcome when you began working with SecurityScorecard? How did their approach help? SW: As an organization we identified that we had a problem with how much effort we needed to put into making sure any new suppliers we used were secure. From a resource perspective, we didn’t have enough people to deal with the mass of new suppliers the organization wanted to use.

My first use case for a product like SecurityScorecard was very much to help me triage. I had a big funnel of suppliers and wanted to know which ones we needed to pay more attention to. A ratings platform was an obvious way for us to do this. For those suppliers that came up above a certain grade we could be relatively happy with them and have a bit more of a light-touch approach. For those that scored poorly we put more resources towards assessing those suppliers. The tool was simple to use, easy to understand and the licensing model was a benefit as it meant I didn’t have to buy too much to be able to fill out that first use case. The journey then grew organically as colleagues started to see what the tool could do. At one point, data appeared on the dark web that looked like it could belong to TUI, and it was SecurityScorecard that flagged that to us by a decreasing score for ourselves. That triggered a project to try and improve TUI’s score. Overall, of course it doesn’t tell us everything we need to know about our suppliers and our third-party risk, but it is a very strong indicator. It is a signal that helps us.

