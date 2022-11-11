Veteran’s Day Interview: Transitioning from the Military to Cybersecurity

Organizations are looking to target a wider pool of candidates to fill vacancies in the sector as the cyber skills gap continues to challenge the sector. This includes reskilling workers from other industries, even those unrelated to tech, such as law and finance.

It is being recognized that the technical side of cybersecurity can be taught to those with the right attitude and soft skills, with initiatives like (ISC)2’s Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certification offering career-changers the opportunity to quickly develop the skills to begin a career in the industry.

According to US Department of Labor figures from 2021, military veterans represent 5.6% of the total civilian labor force in the country, representing a sizable group to target for cybersecurity jobs. Moreover, veterans generally have many attributes that make them eminently suitable for this industry, even without experience working with computers. This includes teamwork, discipline, strategy, problem-solving and reacting rapidly to changing threats and circumstances.

Additionally, a career in the modern-day armed forces often provides exposure to a wide range of technical skills. Such skills are similarly crucial in cybersecurity, where fast reactions, problem-solving and adapting to new technologies are often critical in defending against attacks.

As we reach this year’s Veterans Day on November 11, Infosecurity caught up with a military veteran, Chris Weggeman, who has forged a successful career in cybersecurity following retirement from the armed forces. Lieutenant General (Ret.) Weggeman served in the US Air Force, where he led several defense and cyber initiatives, and is now managing director at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he oversees mission-critical operations within the organization’s Cyber and Strategic Risk portfolio.

Infosecurity Magazine spoke to him about his transition into cybersecurity and how the industry can benefit from ramping up recruitment of the veteran community.