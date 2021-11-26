AI: End of the SOC as We Know It vs. A SOC That's Staying Put

Carsten Maple argues that tech advances will lead to the end of the current SOC, while Milad Aslaner counters that the SOC will become more relevant than ever.

End of the Soc as We Know It

Security operations centers (SOCs) are becoming increasingly important as organizations aim to mitigate an exponential increase in attacks. Statista forecast that the total addressable market for the SOC will amount to $45bn by 2024 (up from $25bn in 2020). However, for several reasons, the SOC as we know it cannot survive in the age of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

The first SOCs were deployed in the mid-1970s by governments and large defense organizations. Today they are used in a vast array of sectors, including automotive manufacturers and the entertainment sector, and operated in-house or by third parties as virtual SOCs. Much smaller companies also used these latter incarnations.

SOCs have changed considerably, particularly in the last 20 years, having responded to increasingly complex attacks launched by an increasingly diverse set of actors from all parts of the world. As such, the requirements of SOCs have changed – needing to detect and respond to viruses and attacks launched throughout the internet, handling the actions of bot armies and adapting to advanced persistent threats (APTs). This has led to SOCs gathering and analyzing vast amounts of data and intelligence to detect, understand and respond to increasingly frequent attacks.

The current cyber battlefield is enormous and complex. In a world with billions of connected devices, supported through a largely unregulated internet of things (IoT) ecosystem, the perimeter for an organization is porous – if indeed it can be defined. The availability of low-cost compute and attack launch facilities has made the job of cyber-attackers much easier. We also see AI and ML used in cyber-attack campaigns. While AI has been used to modify and enhance malware so that it can evade detection and withstand security defenses, ML is being used to identify and analyze vulnerabilities in networks across the world.

A SOC is considered to have three core elements:

People (including analysts, engineers and architects) Tools and data for security operations, including threat intelligence Processes and methodologies for identifying and responding to cyber-attacks

These elements combine to create a capability to monitor, analyze and triage events and lastly, create a response. Given the volumes of data being generated by modern networked systems, the role of the SIEM in filtering and providing basic analysis of event data is well-established. Automation is also increasingly used in the gathering and early analysis of threat intelligence. However, unless automation, AI and ML are more widely utilized in future SOCs, they will simply not be able to respond to the volume of cyber-attacks. For example, the FBI states that there are more than 4000 ransomware attacks taking place each day and Web Arx Security estimates 300,000 new pieces of malware are created daily. These trends require an overhaul of the role of personnel and procedures to accommodate changes in AI and ML technology.

While AI has been increasingly used to identify cyber-threats and attacks, and features in the analysis elements of a modern SOC, it has yet to be used to any significant extent in response to cyber-attacks. Until now, cyber-defense responses have been largely undertaken by security operations staff. However, given the changes in the attack environment, such restricted use of AI will have to be relaxed. There are, and will increasingly be, too many attacks needing response for human-initiated responses to be sufficient.

AI will allow faster and more accurate analysis of events to provide actionable information to operators. Rather than the operator considering all of the information and triage cases, technology supported by reinforcement learning can learn from the operator’s actions and prioritize cases. The operator only needs to confirm the suggested ordering.

With all these changes, new procedures will be required as people’s roles in the SOC change. People and processes will be needed, not to undertake the operations, but rather to oversee, audit and generally govern the actions of automated agents charged with securing a system and ensuring its resilience. Thus, while the future will see the end of the current SOC, it will usher in intelligent cyber-resilience centers that are much more suitable for the emerging environment.