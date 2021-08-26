Ask The Experts: How To Respond to a Data Breach Effectively

Infosecurity invited three information security experts to share their thoughts and advice on how to respond to a data breach effectively
Heath Renfrow, CISO and managing director of disaster recovery services, Conversant Group.
Heath is one of the world’s leading cybersecurity experts. He has more than two decades of experience as a high-level information security specialist, much of it as a CISO in the United States Department of Defense. @ConversantGroup
Amar Singh, CEO and founder, Cyber Management Alliance & Give01Day.com
Amar is a leading cybersecurity expert, crisis management practitioner and data privacy expert. He works as a senior C-level executive and CISO and has created multiple UK government certified training programs. @amisecured
David Gray, director, NTT Ltd. UK and Ireland
David Gray is a director for NTT Ltd. within its cybersecurity consulting services division. David is responsible for managing professional services engagement in incident response planning, global incident response/discovery, breach readiness, and other security-related consulting engagements. @D4VID_GRAY