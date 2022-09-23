Carrot or Stick: is NIS2 the Way Forward?

Six years is a long time in cybersecurity, so the EU’s Network Information Systems (NIS) directive from 2016 has a lot to catch up on. Alex Meehan asks whether the updated rules are sufficient for the modern threat environment

For some time, European companies and countries have been calling for a more robust response from the European Union (EU) to the problem of ransomware attacks and cybersecurity in general.

Society is ever more dependent on IT and digital infrastructure, and cybercrime, terrorism and digital warfare are only likely to become harder to deal with and more threatening in the future. Despite this, existing legislation that deals with these issues dates back to 2016 and became law in most EU member states in 2018.

Known as the Network and Information Systems (NIS) directive, this law tries to ensure that Europe’s essential digital infrastructure in areas such as banking, transport, health and energy is kept safe. It introduced mandatory incident reporting and aimed to make companies take the issue of ransomware and network incursions seriously.

Its goal was to set a standard and use it to achieve a high level of cybersecurity across the EU. However, in cybersecurity, six years is a long time, and policies that were fit for purpose in 2016 may no longer be up to the job.

In particular, some industry commentators believe that the original 2016 directive left too many gaps and too much discretion to individual member states in terms of enforcement. There are other issues with it, such as who and what it identified as ‘operators of essential services.’

Just what is an essential service in 2022? It’s a good question and to answer it, the EU has decided to revisit the NIS directive and make it more fit for purpose. Its successor, the NIS2 directive, has been drafted and is currently winding its way through the European Commission on its way to becoming law in the EU.

This new, updated directive has three main goals. The first is to increase cyber resilience across the EU, extending the remit of the existing legislation to cover more types of companies in more sectors than its predecessor. This time around, member states won’t be able to tweak the legislation before enacting it. The general idea is to update the law to reflect that we are becoming more dependent on IT as a society. Therefore, the rules around protecting that should reflect how important it is.

The second is to reduce inconsistencies in the sectors already covered by the original NIS directive, as well as adding new industries and bringing more public and private entities under its umbrella. This is about enforcing uniform reporting responsibilities, improving supply chain resilience and generally tidying up the loose threads exposed by the implementation of the existing legislation written in 2016.

The third goal is to raise awareness across the EU around the importance of cybersecurity and improve member states’ abilities to defend themselves. This goal is to improve how the EU prevents, handles and responds to large-scale cybersecurity incidents.

In May, the NIS2 directive hit an important milestone when the EU announced it had reached a political agreement between the European Parliament and member states on its provisions. However, it will still take some time before the changes take place.

To begin with, member states now have between 18 to 24 months to turn the directive into national legislation, so it’s likely that NIS2 won’t become law until 2024.

It’s an ambitious upgrade, and an EU commission official tells Infosecurity that it “builds on and strengthens everything that’s already in place from the NIS directive” and adds new measures designed to help establish security best practices in Europe.