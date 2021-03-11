Double Trouble: How Ransomware 2.0 Puts Your Data Under Threat

It’s 2021, and today, ransomware is nastier than ever. It has evolved from amateurish software sent en masse into a new, more sophisticated threat, targeting specific companies as part of a broader attack chain. The criminals behind it are smarter – and so are their monetization methods. Welcome to the worrying world of double-extortion ransomware. Dmitry Bestuzhev, director of Kaspersky’s global research and analysis team in Latin America, calls this latest evolution ransomware 2.0. “Ransomware used to be about encrypting files only, but nowadays, the encryption phase is the last step in the attack,” he explains. “It’s about stealing information, exfiltrating data and publishing extortion.” Traditional ransomware is focused purely on encrypting files and demanding a ransom for a decryption key. This incurs a higher risk of failure for attackers, because a victim with adequate backups would not need to pay for the key. While ransomware evolved to search out backup servers on victims’ networks, proper backup strategies with air-gapped media were still immune. In addition, the No More Ransom project, created by Europol, McAfee, Kaspersky and Dutch law enforcement organization Politie, distributed keys among victims to combat the problem. Stealing the data before they encrypt it gives attackers a second monetization option. Even if the victim can recover the data, they likely do not want sensitive information published. Attackers blackmail them to keep it quiet. Double extortion ransomware is a growing problem, according to a Q3 2020 ransomware report from ransomware mitigation company Coveware. Nearly half of all ransomware cases included a data publication threat, the research claimed. How Double-Extortion Ransomware Works Double-extortion ransomware infection methods mirror those of traditional ransomware. Spear-phishing is still a common way for these toxins to find their way onto victims’ systems, while software vulnerabilities are also an attack vector. According to Coveware, the most popular route for ransomware onto victims’ machines is still the use of exposed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) ports. These ports, which enable remote access on Windows networks, are a gift for attackers. The race to find RDP weaknesses is now so frantic that it has become a business in its own right, explains Bruno Halopeau, CTO of the CyberPeace Institute, a Geneva-based non-profit that helps cyber-attack victims. There are cyber-criminal groups dedicated to finding open RDP ports and then using brute force techniques to access their login credentials, offering them for sale on the dark web. “They found out that more and more ransomware groups need that,” Halopeau says. “So now, those RDP shops are less open. They are increasingly reserved for operators who want exclusive access to those RDP connections.” Getting into the network is only the first part of the process for a double-extortion ransomware group, explains John Fokker, principal engineer and head of cyber-investigations for McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research team. Prior to joining McAfee, he worked at the National High-Tech Crime Unit (NHTCU), the Dutch national police unit dedicated to investigating advanced forms of cybercrime. “From there on, the attacker will try to move through the network to escalate their privileges and gain complete control of the network,” Fokker says.

Open-source penetration testing scripts and frameworks are often go-to tools for these attackers. Tools like CobaltStrike, Metasploit or Covenant are common among ransomware thieves. The ransomware gangs will usually steal the data before encrypting it, using common FTP tools to get it out. “In the final stage, the criminals use their high-privilege accounts to turn off any security products and to automate distribution of the ransomware binary across the network,” he continues. Tracking the Ransomware Perpetrators Who are the groups behind these ransomware attacks? Kaspersky has identified 28 targeted ransomware groups, many of which focus on double-extortion techniques. These players have become far more sophisticated in recent years, warn experts. “They are well-networked, resilient and care little about international law enforcement, as many of them operate in jurisdictions beyond its reach,” says Mark Raeburn, CEO and founder of UK-based technical security consulting company Context Information Security, which is part of Accenture Security. “Some of the crews are highly experienced; cybercrime veterans who have netted tens of millions of dollars and can use that money to purchase the best human and technical skills to further their goals,” he added. One of the most pernicious players in this space was Maze, a gang that habitually listed uncooperative ransomware victims on its website. The group also released files that it had stolen from its victims. In November 2019, it dropped nearly 700MB of files stolen from Allied Universal. It also blackmailed cable manufacturer Southwire. Coveware notes that Maze shuttered its operation in Q3 2020, migrating instead to a splinter group called Egregor, which forked the Maze malware. The Sekhmet ransomware variant also used some of the Maze source code. Double-extortion ransomware group REvil (also known as Sodinokibi) goes further than simply leaking the data, putting purloined data up for auction to the highest bidder. The gang famously stole sensitive data about celebrities from law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sack in a May 2020 ransomware attack, subsequently publishing some of it online after the company refused to pay. It then threatened to auction off stolen data on popstar and actress Madonna. Defense Strategies This evolution in ransomware sharpens the need for strong defenses. Organizations that relied purely on backups in the past must adopt more mature cybersecurity strategies, warn experts. They might not need to pay for a key in the wake of a successful encryption attack, but they will still face the prospect of their sensitive data going public. Now more than ever, prevention is key. All the regular cybersecurity hygiene rules apply, such as regular software patches and application whitelists, but companies must dig deeper. Encrypting data at rest (and protecting the decryption keys) is an important step to render data unusable if stolen, but that will only help if attackers fail to gain access to the accounts that can access the decrypted data. That’s why privilege-based account access is key, perhaps with separation of duties for especially sensitive files. Beyond that, network segmentation is important, warns Michael Daniel, CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance, a non-profit working to enhance digital security. Daniel, who served from 2012 to 2017 as special assistant to President Obama and cybersecurity coordinator on the National Security Council, says that this is helpful in preventing lateral movement if ransomware crooks do make it into a system. Companies can do even more by thinking about how they store data and considering what data they collect, says Daniel. He suggests uncoupling sensitive data from non-sensitive files. In some hybrid cloud scenarios, for example, companies will replace sensitive record fields with tokens pointing to another more closely protected system. “If they do not need to be combined, then do not combine them just because it’s easier on the IT staff,” he advises.

