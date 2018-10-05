Ask The Experts: How to Run an Effective Cybersecurity Awareness Program

Kai Roer, Security Culture Specialist, Author and Speaker Our research is quite clear when it comes to what works in raising security awareness: openness and dialogue. For organizations, this means they must actively share incidents with their employees, engaging with them on what happened, why it happened, what is being done to manage it, the impact the incident has on the organization and what is being done to avoid similar incidents in the future. I have seen this done very well in organizations where they set up workshops for employees after major incidents, as well as when they do simulated incident training exercises. Engagement and involvement is proven to be very effective in transforming culture in organizations. Our research also suggests that there are methods that consistently fail/underperform. For example, forcing employees to do things like mandatory training is not working well in many cases, instead it seems to be demotivating and thus creating negativity towards security.



We see similar things with phishing assessments and training. In the case of one client of mine, we had to completely rethink how to build a resilient workforce after they had paid for a few rounds of phishing assessment products. The phishing assessments were set up in a way that made a large number of employees feel like they weren’t trusted. They felt punished by the security team because when they failed an assessment, they were being forced to do some training or sit in on a video lesson, or even have a one-on-one with someone from the security team. When your security training and awareness activities create such strong negative emotions from your colleagues, I strongly suggest you change your approach. Let’s be honest, everyone is susceptible to falling victim to phishing – no training can ever change that fact. The one-size-fits-all approach of security awareness programs needs a change. We suggest a more tailored approach, based on the principles of the free and open Security Culture Framework: understand your audience. People are different, they have different roles and tasks; they may use different tools and have different priorities. Some of these people may require more from a security perspective, and most of them will benefit from a targeted approach. I also strongly suggest a risk-based approach: know who in your organization has access to valuable information and use that knowledge to tailor your security controls, including awareness. Creating a program that works doesn’t have to be expensive. In my book Build a Security Culture, I describe approaches that can be replicated. A few key tips include being creative and engaging employees. Invest time in low-cost, high-impact activities like lunch-and-learns, workshops and meet-ups for those that are interested. Use online sources which provide low-cost and free tools, training content and more. Most importantly, start with a risk analysis, map out your needs based on the results and identify the low hanging fruits for your organization.

Dr Jessica Barker For effective cybersecurity awareness-raising, use a variety of methods and channels to get your messages across, such as short videos, hands-on workshops and face-to-face sessions. Everyone learns in a different way and the best training campaigns take this into consideration. Rather than simply telling people what to do, show them why it’s important and how they can have better security. For this reason, we do a lot of cyber-attack demonstrations for our clients. When you show people how an attack is actually carried out and what happens on both the attacker and victim end, then people ‘get it’ on a more fundamental level. However, it’s vital not just to scare people in an attempt to change their behaviors: you need to empower them with the tools and confidence to pursue better cybersecurity. A positive tone is much more engaging than a negative one. I sometimes see companies making the mistake of rolling out computer-based training and expecting that it alone will have a fundamental, positive impact on cybersecurity culture. Of course not all computer-based training packages are equal, some are much better than others, but many lack depth and are seen as something to simply ‘click through’ by people taking them. On their own, I question the value of computer-based training packages, but I do think that well-designed ones have a place as part of a wider campaign (for example, for refresher training). Getting the right ‘hook’ for your audience will help your awareness-raising efforts have a bigger impact. Use examples that are relevant to the vertical industry, know how the business works, what tools are in place and what the culture is like. When I’m planning a training campaign for a client, I like to host focus groups to find out where there are awareness blind spots throughout the business and what security workarounds are common. I then build the training to respond to those themes. Rather than using awareness-raising training to simply tell people what to do, use it to respond to their issues and show them how they can still get their work done whilst maintaining good security practices. Sessions focused on cybersecurity at home are really successful, because most people welcome better security in their personal lives and like being able to pass this on to their children, parents, siblings or friends. Finally, I recommend collaborating with your internal communications team as they can help you tailor the messages and complement other corporate communications. Security awareness does not need to be costly, there are lots of things you can do on a budget. A really effective way of scaling up security awareness is to establish a network of cybersecurity champions, who act in a similar capacity to first aiders in a team, disseminating cybersecurity information and being a friendly face for people to turn to with an issue or incident. The champions do need support and training but, with the right structures in place, this approach is not only cost-efficient but also really effective.