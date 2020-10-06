Point/Counterpoint - The Impact of Data Breaches

The Most Impactful Data Breach Fallout

The potential impact on an organization due to the reputational damage of a data breach is far greater than direct financial implications. Reputation is closely linked to financial value making the finance/reputation distinction blurred – modern accounting shows both tangible and intangible assets on the corporate balance sheet. However, according to Aon’s 2019 Global Risk Management Survey, the value of intangible assets such as reputation and IP rights are five-times greater than tangibles for most major businesses.

The financial damage of a data breach to an organization is predictable, measurable and time-limited. For example, we know the maximum fines that may be imposed for a GDPR violation, and compensation payments can be estimated. However, reputation is intangible, with customers remembering poorly managed events for a very long time.

The internet has a long memory and customer feedback and social media all add up to an environment where even modest IT security lapses can have widespread consequences, and where a large-scale incident can cause far reaching or even terminal damage to an organization. Today’s news is no longer forgotten in a few weeks – any ‘bad news’ story will return again and again when similar events arise.

As an example, the name Edward Snowden still crops up, even seven years down the line. Data breaches like this are remembered and revisited, but they can also result in collateral damage. Altegrity Risk International (ARI) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the US government terminated two major contracts with them following a ‘state-sponsored’ security intrusion. ARI was responsible for the background checks on Snowden, causing doubt and a loss of trust in the minds of its customers.

The good news is that reputational damage can be managed. Handled well, the organization gains respect and damage can be limited. However, a poor data breach response can have catastrophic implications.

Uber’s data breach of 2016 was covered up for over a year. The company paid the hackers $100m to delete stolen data – of course they did – then over a year later, when the firm came clean, they had to face up to legal and regulatory actions across the world. According to Varonis, Uber customers’ perception of the company dipped 140% when the incident was disclosed, with negativity being sustained well beyond this.

It is variously reported that 70-80% of consumers will stop engaging with a brand after a poorly managed data breach. PwC has stated that 87% of consumers say they will take their business elsewhere if they don’t trust that a company is handling their data responsibly.

On the other hand, coming clean about a data breach can boost reputation. Norsk Hydro demonstrated a prompt and open response to a devastating ransomware attack. With daily media posts, business partners were kept up-to-date, while the company made clear that it would not pay the ransom. Investors were frequently briefed about the total cost of the attack, while at the same time, the firm’s staff worked hard to meet customer requirements despite difficult working conditions. The end result has actually been a boost to the company’s reputation that has helped to shore up the firm’s stock price, and which has prevented speculators in the financial marketplace from taking aim at the company.

Perhaps the more important point, however, is how IT security policy is directed, based on the organization’s leaning towards either minimizing financial loss or protecting reputation in the event of a data breach. If the risk of direct financial loss is the thinking that drives IT security policy, then the organization is prone to ‘checkbox security.’ In this case, doing the bare minimum is good enough, and reliance is placed on the firm’s ability to react to security incidents as they arise.

However, if the organization considers that the protection of its reputation is more important, then IT security is likely to be directed to take a more proactive stance, placing data security front and center.

While reputational damage has the potential to deliver a devastating blow to an organization – one that can far outweigh pure financial damage and that persists for years – it is at least in the hands of management teams to minimize the impact, and possibly to enhance the organization’s reputation as a result of the experience.