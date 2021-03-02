Offensive Cyber-Capabilities: How and When Should They Be Used?

In recent history, numerous books and movies have touched upon the destructive potential of overarching technology on human lives. As the world grows increasingly reliant on the internet to manage day-to-day life, including critical services, these concerns are more relevant than ever. Sam Curry, CSO at Cybereason, notes: “To tell where the physical world ends and the cyber-world begins is impossible as the transition between the two has become so blurred as to be meaningless. The world of the 2020s is very different in that regard from previous decades.” This has provided nefarious actors, ranging from criminal groups to state-sponsored actors and terrorists, with opportunities to inflict significant damage via digital channels. This can have major implications for civilian populations; for example, an attack on Ukraine’s power grid in 2015 linked to the Russian state left around 230,000 people without electricity for several hours. As incidents of this nature continue to rise, many nation states are beginning to adopt the maxim ‘attack is the best form of defense’ by developing the ability to conduct offensive cyber-strikes of their own against adversaries. For instance, Israel is believed to have been behind a number of offensive strikes in recent years including the Stuxnet attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, while the UK launched a major offensive cyber-campaign against the terrorist group ISIS back in 2018. In October 2020, the UK government put an offensive cyber-approach on a more formal footing by announcing the creation of a national cyber-force, which the UK’s defense minister said will provide the option “to launch offensive cyber-weapons against our adversaries, or against other areas that currently pose a threat.” An offensive strategy is also something firmly on the radar of the US government. The high profile hacks against vendors FireEye and Solarwinds at the end of 2020, allegedly conducted by Russian-backed cyber-criminals, elicited the following response from the then incoming US President Joe Biden: “A good defense isn’t enough; we need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber-attacks in the first place.” An important question therefore needs to be asked: is having offensive capabilities a necessary means of combatting the threat posed by malicious actors, or can it do more harm than good? The Argument for Offensive Capabilities In the view of Robert Hannigan, chairman of BlueVoyant and former director of UK intelligence agency GCHQ, it is essential that nation states such as the UK and US have their own offensive cyber-capabilities to adequately deal with the current threat landscape. “For criminal groups, we need offensive capabilities that cut them off from the money they hope to make, disrupt their activities and help law enforcement to trace them where possible,” he says. “Against nation states and terrorists, we need capabilities that disrupt their operations, deny them space and, where appropriate, expose their activities. Showing the world what they are doing is a key part of any strategy to raise the cost for them.” Peter Yapp, partner at Schillings and former deputy director at the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) broadly welcomes the UK’s recent announcement regarding a national cyber-force, noting it is “a good thing to bring this all together in one place to have all the right players drawn from the appropriate agencies and military all under one command.” According to Yapp, if used well, this approach can alter the behavior of rogue states without resorting to overt military means when diplomacy does not have the desired effect, thereby de-escalating tensions. He outlines: “You can launch an offensive cyber-campaign and the only people who know about it are those being attacked, and it might be in the receiving state’s interest to keep really quiet about it. It might just send a message that hasn’t got through via diplomatic means or through sanctions.”

Certainly, it is the case that many diplomatic attempts to reduce cyber-attacks emanating from nation state actors have been unable to achieve their objectives, suggesting that stronger action is required. For example, in 2018, the UK identified that the threat group APT10 acted on behalf of the Chinese government to carry out a malicious cyber-campaign targeting intellectual property and sensitive commercial data in Europe, Asia and the US. This was in breach of both recent G20 commitments and a previous bilateral agreement between the UK and China regarding the IT enabled theft of intellectual property. While offensive strikes would need to be highly targeted, the enhanced knowledge and tools that government agencies in countries like the US and UK now possess mean that this is something that is eminently achievable. “You can go on the offensive, with a high confidence in who you’re going after; you can stop potential threats, or turn potential adversaries into a neutral target just like you would any weapon,” comments Morey Haber, CTO and CISO of BeyondTrust. Reasons for Caution Nevertheless, there are a number of reasons to have concern when it comes to conducting offensive cyber-strikes. The first is the potential for collateral damage to arise when tools are used to target an adversary, even if it is highly targeted. This was demonstrated during the WannaCry attack of 2017, which went significantly above and beyond its aims, including impacting health services in the UK. Haber highlights: “When something goes wrong it becomes obviously uncontrolled and attacks whatever it can. Those are typically associated with worms or bots using a vulnerability exploit combination.” Yapp adds: “The chances of collateral damage are always high and that’s got to be a consideration when the state takes on this kind of role.” There is also the potential for offensive actions to escalate tensions between countries, possibly even causing military conflict to break out. “Escalation is a real risk. It is most likely to happen by accident, for example a state-linked ransomware attack that gets out of control and ends up harming people. That would put pressure on the victim country to retaliate,” notes Hannigan. While the development of such capabilities may be done with the best of intentions, such as to de-escalate tensions and deter malicious actors, there may be the temptation for governments to use it as a means of pursuing their own geo-political goals rather than for purely defensive purposes, which could serve to ratchet up tensions. Curry says: “We need to make sure that we do not engage in cyber-adventurism in ways that we would not or should not in a classic military sense.”

