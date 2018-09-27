Q&A: Dido Harding

You can’t hear Dido Harding’s name without thinking about the TalkTalk breach. Three years on, in her new role at the NHS, a member of the House of Lords and a non-executive director at the Bank of England, Baroness Harding is leaving the past in the past and using her experience to make a difference in the public sector

How do you feel about ‘the breach’ three years on?

I no longer think about it every day, but it’s impossible not to still feel emotional about it. We made a conscious decision to be open and honest and once you’ve done that, you can’t go back. I feel like it’s my responsibility to share what I learnt. Part of me feels quite good about it. TalkTalk acted well and honorably towards our customers. So many talking heads and CEOs thought we were doing the wrong thing, but organizations need to be more open and honest and that will create less of a taboo.

In hindsight, what would you have done differently in response to the breach?

I wouldn’t have spent half a day negotiating with Met police about getting data back. Also, going out with the news late at night created more noise and panicked people – I regret that. Of course I wish it hadn’t happened, but there’s no point in wishing things had been different. Instead, we need to focus on what we learnt.