How Threat Actors and Fake News Are Disrupting Vaccine Efforts

As COVID-19 vaccines finally become a reality, Phil Muncaster asks how cyber-threats and misinformation could disrupt their delivery

Experts have been warning for years that mankind’s increasing reliance on digital technologies could be its undoing. They claimed that targeted cyber-attacks will move beyond data monetization to threatening users with physical harm, while widespread misinformation and disinformation will destabilize societies and empower tyrants. With the arrival of COVID-19 and the urgent global effort to produce and distribute life-saving vaccines, these trends are rapidly transforming from theory into practice.

The UK government became the first in the West to begin roll-outs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December, with the Oxford University/AstraZeneca and Moderna alternatives following shortly behind. From lab to jab, getting these to patients untainted and at the correct temperature will require the most ambitious supply chain operation ever conceived. Unfortunately, there are many moving parts, which means a large cyber-attack surface. There’s also a great deal of motivation for organized crime groups and nation states to steal, sabotage and spread fake news.

The Story So Far

Two alarm bells should be ringing from a cybersecurity perspective. The first is the pharmaceutical industry’s recent experience. According to a BlueVoyant report examining 20 of the world’s biggest pharma and biotech firms, including eight that are currently producing vaccines, 80% have suffered targeted attacks over the past year. Even worse, over a third (35%) showed signs of compromise. Furthermore, the report claimed that overall attacks surged 50% from 2019 to 2020.

The second major cause for concern is centered around the supply chain – which has been a security risk for companies for years. Although things are improving, smaller suppliers are often not held to the same high standards as their larger partners, so they become an attractive target for attackers looking to reach higher value data or networks. As the UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) warned in its 2018 guidance: “attackers have both the intent and ability to exploit vulnerabilities in supply chain security. This trend is real and growing. So, the need to act is clear.”

With COVID-19, the supply chain is more important than ever, especially in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be transported at incredibly low temperatures in highly specialized containers. IBM has already spotted a global phishing campaign targeting these global cold chain providers, pointing the finger at nation state activity. State-backed hackers from China, Russia and North Korea were also in action over the course of 2020, targeting western vaccine makers and researchers multiple times in a likely bid to gain an advantage in developing a COVID-19 cure.

At the same time, organized crime groups could have both a direct and serious indirect impact on vaccination efforts. Europol has warned that such groups might seek to steal vaccines from suppliers in order to sell on to eager members of the public. The law enforcement organization also warned of fake vaccines being sold on the dark web. It claimed that if enough people fall for such scams, they may not turn up to appointments for the genuine vaccination, leading to further outbreaks.

An alternative scenario is, of course, that individuals refuse to take any vaccines, citing concerns over side-effects. Worryingly, just 42% of Americans said back in August they’d definitely take the vaccine when one is available. Conspiracy theories about vaccines have been circulating for years and research suggests that small Facebook groups have been prolific over recent months in spreading mistruth.