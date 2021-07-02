Top 5 Security Considerations for Hybrid Working

Since the onset of the pandemic, hybrid working has become an almost universal phenomenon. For those unfamiliar with the exact definition, 'hybrid working' is a form of flexible working that allows employees to divide their time between being at the workplace and working remotely (usually from home).

The sudden and unforeseen shift to hybrid working has had profound implications on the cyber-threat landscape. When an organization moves data and/or applications into the cloud, security teams have to reshape their security policies. After all, in the last 12 months, there were more data breaches than in the last 15 years combined. This shows that threat actors are working hard to exploit the shift to working from home and hybrid working in general.

Fortunately, there are various robust strategies to help organizations shift to hybrid working safely:

Hybrid working makes use of services from a cloud service provider such as AWS or Azure. Accordingly, those involved in security need to address security considerations, particularly when moving data and/or applications into the cloud.

So here are the top five security considerations for a safe hybrid workforce: