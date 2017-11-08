Top Ten: Cybersecurity M&A Deals

If money makes the world go around, then it is definitely the blood in the veins of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) merry-go-round in the cybersecurity space. The M&A factor has seen established companies become part of another, brands disappear, technologies launched and most importantly – new companies and sectors created.

One deal that we chose not to include in this list as it covered such a wide IT spectrum, was the acquisition of EMC by Dell, weighing in at around $67bn. That saw a huge collision of hardware, cloud, security and consumer technology come together and since then, many of the former Dell brands have gone in new directions. Take SecureWorks for example (a $600m acquisition by Dell back in 2011) which issued its own IPO in April 2016 raising $112m.

In this list we’ve identified the top 10 deals by value. It’s interesting to see how, in recent times, billion dollar amounts have become the standard price paid.