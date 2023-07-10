Angoka: UK's Most Innovative Cyber SME on a Mission to Secure Smart Mobility

The annual UK's Most Innovative Cyber SME competition, held by the UK Department for Science, Information and Technology (DSIT) at this year’s Infosecurity Europe (20-22 June 2023), has crowned Angoka as the winner.

Belfast-based Angoka offers communication security solutions for industrial, smart city and smart mobility use cases.

Andrew Elliot, DSIT’s deputy director for cybersecurity, innovation & skills, said during Infosecurity Europe that the pitch from one of the start-up’s co-founders Paul Ellis impressed the jury: “Paul managed not only to present his security product for autonomous vehicles, but he did so while walking around the high street in Oxford, thus immersing us in what he was trying to deliver.”

Ellis was not so loquacious when he was invited to receive his prize in front of an Infosecurity Europe audience. Taken aback, he said he was “humbled and very proud to be part of the security industry.”

Speaking to Infosecurity, Shadi Razak, Angoka’s CTO, was ecstatic. “This award means a lot. So much innovation is happening in the UK, mainly driven by SMEs, and such a distinction proves that the government recognizes this. It also shows that the government continues to support Angoka’s work by giving us the opportunity to exhibit at Infosecurity Europe and pitch on the Innovation showcase,” he said.

Angoka’s Solution Secures M2M Communications

Angoka has enjoyed a close relationship with the British public sector since its beginnings. “Following a call from the UK government in 2016 on securing smart mobility, the four co-founders [Yuri Andersson, Daniela Menzky, Steve Berry and Shadi Razak] came together to create a start-up. We applied for a grant in the same year and received around £250,000 to work on our first patent,” Razak recalled.

The start-up remained in stealth mode for three years and was officially founded in 2019.

“Our mission is securing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications in three main areas: smart land mobility, smart air mobility and critical national infrastructure (CNI),” Razak continued.

"We started building an encryption solution with three principles in mind: first, we decided to start fresh and refused to use anything that was already implemented; second, we wanted to understand the cyber-physical needs and constraints of the systems we were securing, where safety is a top priority; and third, we chose to think five to 10 years ahead, both in terms of how the technologies and how the threats could evolve in the long term.”

Angoka’s solution allows drone or autonomous vehicle operators to generate multiple unique identities to prevent spoofing and offers an end-to-end encrypted communication system for these moving devices to interact with the infrastructure – an unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) system or a road traffic management system, for instance.