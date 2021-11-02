Is Application Isolation the Future of Endpoint Security?

The endpoint is the new frontline in the battle against enterprise cyber-risk. When you consider the increasing volume and complexity of threats and the growth of unmanaged endpoints during the pandemic, that's a challenge. It's perhaps no surprise that the vast majority (91%) of global IT decision-makers interviewed recently by HP now believe that endpoint security has become as important as network security. The question is how to mitigate the risks posed by insecure devices, error-prone users and a cybercrime economy worth trillions.

For some, part of the answer lies with application isolation, a novel approach gaining traction in the industry, which applies zero trust principles and hardware virtualization to help neutralize threats.

When Personal and Professional Collide

HP Wolf Security's Blurred Lines and Blindspots report paints a concerning picture of user behavior during the pandemic. Most of the employees polled for the study claim they're accessing sensitive company data like customer and operational info more frequently from home than before the crisis. They're also putting it at risk. Three-quarters (76%) claim that working from home (WFH) during COVID-19 has blurred the lines between their personal and professional lives. In practice, this means they're using corporate devices as if they were personal machines and using home computers for work business.

That can lead to risky behavior such as sharing work devices with other household members, visiting streaming sites, doing online shopping, downloading from the web and playing games – all of which could expose the computer to malware and other threats. On the other hand, 69% of office workers surveyed have used their personal laptops or printer for work activities. This is already having an impact: half (51%) of IT leaders HP spoke to have seen evidence of compromised personal devices being used to access corporate data over the past year. Slightly fewer (45%) have seen compromised printers being used to stage attacks.

The Problem with Endpoint Security

This wouldn't be so much of a problem if endpoint security tools worked as intended. According to HP's head of security for personal systems, Ian Pratt, the whole detection-based approach that these solutions take is outdated and ineffective.

"Endpoint compromises are the result of a user click. So are our EDR, next-gen AV and NDR tools protecting the user? Maybe, but they rely on detection: having a model of what is bad and then blocking or alerting," he explains to Infosecurity.

"The trouble is, the bad guys also have access to all these tools. They have their own version of Virus Total. In fact, they view it as part of the QA process to test their malware and ensure it evades detection, in many cases in an entirely automated fashion. We need a new approach – one that doesn't rely on detection and one that gets us out of this never-ending game of Russian roulette."

Pratt argues that an architectural approach to security rooted in zero trust principles is needed to overcome the deficiencies of detection-based endpoint tools.

"There's so much money in these attacks for the criminals that it's only going to get worse. You see tools and techniques that were perhaps the preserve of nation-states a few years ago being used today by criminal gangs. As the level of sophistication goes up we see more attacks moving lower down the stack. So rather than attacking the applications, they're going after the OS or firmware. The need for security designed into the hardware becomes increasingly important."

Why Application Isolation?

Application isolation is an approach increasingly favored by vendors and their customers to mitigate the challenges outlined above. It comes back to core zero trust principles. Alongside least privilege, strong identity and mandatory access controls is the idea of isolation. In zero trust it's usually associated with micro-segmentation of networks to prevent lateral movement. Yet, in the same way, it can be applied to applications and data within an endpoint, using virtualization at the hypervisor layer.