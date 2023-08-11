There is an enduring nature to many cybersecurity challenges while at the same time cyber practitioners must be aware of the evolving scale of threats, including the rapid global impact of AI-related issues.

“A lot has changed in cybersecurity, but a lot has also stayed the same," Jeff Moss, founder of the Black Hat and DEFCON conferences, said during his opening talk at Black Hat USA 2023.

With this maxim, he reminded the cybersecurity community that the usual suspects, especially Russia and China, are still making the cyber headlines, and so are ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and cyber espionage campaigns.

What has changed is the scale of these threats.

“Digital problems are now global problems, and now AI problems are quickly becoming global problems,” he added.

While AI has once again been front and center of conversations at Black Hat, the event has also reflected on other trends that dominate the cybersecurity threat landscape in 2023.

Infosecurity has selected five highlights of this year’s edition.

1. Adversaries Shifting to Identity-Based Attacks

As CrowdStrike’s Threat Hunting Report showed identity theft has established itself as the primary initial access method for threat actors in 2023, with 80% of breaches now involving the use of compromised identities.

According to Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike’s senior VP of intelligence, this is due to advances in enterprise security, especially endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, which “made it more difficult for threat actors, ransomware groups as well as nation-state groups, to accomplish their goals, bring their own tools and stay in one particular network without getting detected.”

Speaking to Infosecurity during Black Hat, Josh Lemos, appointed as GitLab’s CISO in June, agreed with Meyers, adding that the big cloud – sometimes multi-cloud – migration was also a factor for this new trend.

“As an industry, we’ve eventually gotten good at mitigating some of the threats, like ransomware – which still happens frequently but does not have the success it used to have. However, we’ve been lacking in identity and data security. These are where we should now focus our efforts,” he said.

2. US Government Pushing for AI Self-Regulation

One of this year’s Black Hat highpoints was the surprise announcement of the AI Cyber Challenge, a two-year competition led by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to create a new generation of AI-powered cybersecurity tools for securing US critical infrastructure and government services.