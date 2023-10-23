Microsoft Hails Generative AI as the Next Security Revolution

Microsoft is at the heart of the AI revolution having invested billions of dollars in its partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. As well as bringing generative AI to every-day users, the technology behemoth also acknowledges that generative AI is key to combatting cybercrime. Recognizing the potential of generative AI to enhance security operations, the tech giant launched the Microsoft Security Copilot tool in March 2023. Copilot is designed to assist security teams by automating tasks, aggregating security data and alerts from virtually any source and generating actionable responses rapidly to any queries. Alym Rayani, VP of Security Go-to-Market at Microsoft, said combatting the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape is the “fundamental and defining challenge of our time” and generative AI will be crucial in this battle. Infosecurity spoke to Rayani during Microsoft’s Envision UK event in London on October 18 to discuss Microsoft’s approach to security in the era of AI. Rayni also provided an update on Copilot, and its latest updates.

Infosecurity Magazine: What is Microsoft Security Copilot? Alym Rayani: We announced Microsoft Security Copilot in March 2023, and have had a few customers in ‘private access’ trying it so far. The first scenarios were about bringing generative AI to the security operations center (SOC) and helping those teams with their work. For example, telling them about their posture e.g. are their devices healthy or providing details on a PowerShell script. We also have our Microsoft Sentinel product, which Copilot is integrated with. That’s what a lot of our customers use as their foundations for security investigations and operations centers. Copilot is a generative AI tool, the signals and research we do is all part of that tool. It’s about understanding device health, and threats like the signals relating to phishing and is curated with a set of security modelling. It’s not just a generic large language model – it is curated on ChatGPT-4 – but it’s also combined with other Microsoft tools, all our data, and then delivers that experience to inform the person operating it. The ability of Copilot to turn tasks that require coding and time while the clock is running on an incident into a very short timeframe, is amazing. Attacks move fast nowadays, so for Copilot to be able to write that query quickly is impactful for remediating and addressing attacks. IM: What are the latest updates relating to the Copilot product? AR: One of our announcements on October 19 is around expanded access to security Copilot. Customers can now enrol and purchase early access to Security Copilot. With the early access program, we’re going to announce integration with our XDR platform, Microsoft 365 Defender, which gives this tool a new set of capabilities. What does that mean for someone who’s working in Defender and operating the extended detection and response practice within their security organization? They’ll get an incident summary and can ask CoPilot about that incident, such as ‘what is happening with this endpoint’ or ‘give me a guide on how to deal with this incident’. They’ll be able to use generative AI in the context of the investigation of an incident using Defender. That’s very powerful and is going to change the time to be able to understand an incident and then effectively remediate it. In the hunting aspect of Defender, queries are a critical part of hunting from a security operations perspective. The ability of Security Copilot in Defender to answer those queries speeds up that cycle through that investigation. One of the other exciting examples is real-time malware analysis – being able to reverse engineer malware, and then get some insights. That’s something where you need deep and skilled security experts today, and organizations struggle to hire enough of those individuals. With Security Copilot integrated into Defender, you can start doing that straight away. We’ve also announced that we’re going to include Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence in Copilot. That works with deep integration across products so it empowers that knowledge graph on top of the Defender capabilities of managing endpoints and remediating issues. We’ve been on a rapid development cycle, we got a lot of feedback from the private access program, and we’re looking forward to that next round of feedback.

"People are going to have to reinvent processes for AI because it’s moving so fast"