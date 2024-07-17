Sensitive Data Sharing Risks Heightened as GenAI Surges

Generative AI applications are now used in 96% of organizations, increasing the risk of sensitive data being shared with these public tools, according to a Netskope study.
The report found that proprietary source code sharing with generative AI apps accounts for 46% of all data policy violations.
In addition, regulated data, which organizations have a legal duty to protect, make up more than a third (35%) of the sensitive data being shared with genAI applications, putting businesses at risk of costly data breaches.
Intellectual property information comprises 15% of data shared with genAI apps.
Cloud storage and collaboration apps were the source of sensitive data shared with these apps 84% of the time.
The sources of sensitive data most frequently sent to genAI apps were:
- OneDrive (34%)
- Google Drive (29%)
- SharePoint (21%)
- Outlook.com (8%)
- Google Gmail (6%)
The use of genAI apps increased from 74% to 96% of organizations from 2023 to 2024.
Enterprises now use nearly 10 genAI apps on average, up from three in 2023. The top 1% of adopters use an average of 80 apps, up significantly from 14 last year.
The most commonly adopted genAI apps by organizations are:
- ChatGPT (80%)
- Grammarly (60%)
- Microsoft Copilot (57%)
- Google Gemini (51%)
- Perplexity AI (42%)
However, the overall proportion of employees using genAI apps remains low, at 5%.
Generative AI Security Controls
Netskope observed a 75% rise in organizations using data loss prevention (DLP) controls to manage genAI data risks, rising from 24% of organizations in 2023 to 42% in 2024.
DLP policies aim to control specific data flows, particularly to block genAI prompts containing sensitive or confidential information.
Around three-quarters of businesses completely block at least one genAI app to try and limit the risk of sensitive data exfiltration. Nearly a fifth (19%) have imposed a blanket ban on GitHub CoPilot.
The report also found that for organizations with policies to control genAI usage, the use of coaching dialogs rose from 20% in 2023 to 31% in 2024.
These dialogs provide a warning to users while they are interacting with genAI apps, giving them the option to cancel or proceed with their action. This approach is designed to take a more targeted approach to security, informing and enabling users to change their behaviors without blocking their work.
Users chose to stop the action they were performing with a genAI tools in 57% of cases they were sent a coaching dialog alert.